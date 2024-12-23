Geekom has sub-$500 Snapdragon, Strix Point, and Arrow Lake mini-PCs primed for CES 2025

Geekom says that it will launch the Geekom QS1, Geekom A9 Max, and Geekom IT15 in Las Vegas, all of which are powered by the latest chips, as well as show off its recently launched Geekom A6, which is its contender for the sub-$500 market.

Mini-PC maker Geekom is set to reveal new models powered by the latest chips at CES 2025. These devices would include some of the most powerful next-generation processors from Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm, giving users the freedom to choose between Team Blue or Team Red if they want an x86 chip or maybe be a bit more adventurous and go for a Snapdragon X Elite-powered desktop.

The Geekom QS1 would be one of the headlining products in the Geekom booth, especially as it’s the first Snapdragon X mini-PC after Qualcomm suddenly canceled its $899 dev kit. This tiny Windows 11 on Arm PC is powered by a Snapdragon X1E-80-100 chip with twelve 4.0 GHz Oryon CPU cores, a 3.8 TFLOPS Adreno X1-85 GPU, and a 45 TOPS NPU. The company didn’t say much more about the QS1 in its press release, but previous leaks suggest that it would come with up to 64GB of dual-channel RAM, up to 2TB M.2 2280 storage, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4. We also expect it to come with a biometric fingerprint sensor in the power button, allowing you to take advantage of Windows Hello.

If you’re an Intel fan, Geekom also has something for you—the IT15. This tiny desktop packs the latest Intel Arrow Lake-H chips, allowing you to equip it with the Intel Core Ultra 9 285H. The Intel Core Ultra 200H isexpected to launch at CES 2025, too, meaning Geekom would be among the first manufacturers to offer these powerful processors to the public.

Finally, we expect the Geekom A9 Max with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 processor under its hood. The HX 375 is at the top of AMD’s Strix Point product stack, with four Zen 5 and eight Zen 5c cores, giving it 12 and 24 threads. It also has a Radeon 890M integrated GPU and could deliver up to 80 TOPS of AI performance, allowing it to beat the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V in LLM performance. The company also said it will show off the more affordable Geekom A6, with its AMD Ryzen 7 6800H chip, Radeon 680M integrated GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of storage.

We can’t wait until January 7 to see the exact specifications and pricing of these new Geekom models. In addition, we expect to see a flurry of next-generation releases, like the Nvidia RTX 5000 and AMD RX 8000 GPUs, which we expect to be revealed at CES 2025.