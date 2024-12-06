Geekom QS1 Pro mini-PC wields Snapdragon X Elite 4 GHz CPU and up to 64GB LPDDR6-5600

Mini-PC manufacturer Geekom is the first maker to announce a desktop PC powered by a Snapdragon X Elite chip after Qualcomm abruptly canceled the Snapdragon X Elite dev kit. While initial leaks did not provide additional information, El Chapuzas Informatico (machine translated) was able to find and share the specifications of the Arm-powered mini-PC.

According to the Spanish tech publication, the QS1 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X1E-80-100 SoC paired with an Adreno GPU rated at up to 4.6 TFLOPs. It will also have up to 64GB of dual-channel LPDRR5-5600 memory and up to 2TB of M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 storage.

What’s interesting about the leaked information is that its CPU, the Snapdragon X1E-80-100, does not match the stated 4.6-TFLOP output of the Adreno GPU. The X1E-80-100's GPU could only hit 3.8 TFLOPs, as per Qualcomm’s documentation, while the GPU for the higher tier X1E-84-100 is rated for 4.6 TFLOPs.

As El Chapuzas says, we’re unsure if this is just a typographical error or if Geekom was able to up the chip’s performance by applying more voltage, especially as it’s no longer constrained by the limited space and power that many laptops have to deal with. Nevertheless, initial tests have shown that putting more power into a Snapdragon X Elite only offers a limited performance uplift.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Geekom QS1 Pro Specifications CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon X1E-80-100 GPU Qualcomm Adreno (up to 4.6 TFLOPs) Memory Up to 64GB dual-channel LPDDR5-5600 (32GB per module) Storage Up to 2TB M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Ports 3x USB3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1x USB2.0 Type-A, 1x USB4.0 Type-C, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x DP 1.4, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack, 1x 2.5G Ethernet, 1x SD Card Operating System Windows 11 Pro Input 4x digital microphones Biometrics 1x fingerprint unlock (power button) Dimensions 135.5 x 115.5 x 34.5mm

Also, note that since the Snapdragon X Elite is an integrated system, like the Intel Core Ultra 200V (Lunar Lake) series, you cannot upgrade the memory capacity of this mini-PC after you get it. Nevertheless, its maximum capacity of 64GB of dual-channel LPDDR5-5600 memory is more than enough for most applications today. You probably don’t have to worry much about getting more RAM in the next few years. The mini-PC also has excellent wireless connectivity options, equipped with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

Unfortunately, we have no information yet about the launch timeline or pricing of the Geekom QS1 Pro. Previously, the most affordable Qualcomm Snapdragon X PC was Qualcomm’s dev kit, priced at $899. However, with its discontinuation, we hope the QS1 Pro will replace that, allowing more users, especially developers, to get into Windows on Arm.