The world's first Snapdragon X Elite mini-PC is in the works — Geekom teases new QS series mini-PCs with Snapdragon X Elite CPU
The QS series could replace the canceled Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite dev kit.
Chinese computer manufacturer Geekom is reportedly preparing the QS series of mini-PCs powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chip. According to the Lonely City Hardware (machine translated) on Weibo (h/t Neowin), this device will be the first Snapdragon X Elite mini-PC, especially as Qualcomm unexpectedly canceled the Snapdragon X Elite dev kit. However, we don’t know the mini-PC’s specifications, pricing, or additional information.
All that we see in the leaked image is the device’s exterior case, which features the power button, two USB-A ports, and a 3.5mm combo jack. This looks similar to the Geekom A7, a mini-PC powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS, and has a similar front button layout, case design, and color. If this mini-PC launches, it will help Qualcomm reach more customers, especially as it promised in Computex 2024 that the Snapdragon is coming to “all PC form factors,” including desktop PCs. While the mini-PC is not precisely a full-blow desktop CPU with largely interchangeable components (like a discrete GPU), it still has a niche, especially for users who do not require portability but have little desk space.
We want to see what the Qualcomm Snapdragon chips can do when freed from battery limitations. After all, while these chips are very efficient and allow your laptop to last weeks on a single charge, they reportedly don’t offer much performance past 100 watts. Nevertheless, a mini-PC’s small size would likely make the Snapdragon X Elite a great candidate for powering one. After all, other mini-PCs, like the Minisforum 790S7 and Atom Man G7 Ti, use processors designed for laptops.
However, one downside of an Arm-based mini-PC is its lack of expandability and compatibility. The Snapdragon X chips use integrated memory, so you can’t upgrade your PC once you’ve picked a RAM capacity. There’s also limited support for discrete GPUs, so the QS mini-PC won’t be a great gaming device. But if all you need is a tiny little PC for basic tasks, like web browsing, office typing, and streaming, then a Qualcomm Snapdragon X mini-PC might be a great option that won’t break the bank but will offer above-average performance.
Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.
Qualcomm made a big deal of not losing performance on battery, but the converse of that is that you don’t gain performance on AC power. Maybe it’s easier to build for higher tier chips in a mini PC form factor, so we end up seeing more models with the X1E-84-100… but we already know that configuring X Elite for higher power has terrible diminishing returns.