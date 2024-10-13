Minisforum 790S7 Mini PC with AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX can accommodate a low-profile desktop GPU

Popular mini-PC maker Minisforum has just launched a 7-liter Mini ITX PC, sporting an AMD Ryzen 7940HX (Phoenix) processor with Radeon 610M integrated graphics, called the Minisforum 790S7. However, you can upgrade the device’s GPU as it can accommodate a low-profile GPU up to the triple-fan Gigabyte RTX 4060 OC-8GL. This isn’t the first mini-PC from Minisforum that features a discrete GPU, it previously launched the Neptune Series HX90G which packed a Radeon RX6600M, for example. However, this is the first one we have seen that can accommodate a desktop-grade GPU (albeit low profile) within its chassis.

Aside from the PCIe 5.0x16 slot where you can fit your GPU, the 790S7 has two M.2 NVMe SSD slots for up to 4TB of storage and it can also accommodate up to 64GB of DDR5-5200 memory in a dual-channel configuration. All this is powered by a built-in 400-watt PSU.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Processor AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX GPU AMD Radeon 610M (integrated) PCIe Expansion Slot PCIe 5.0x16 Memory 32GB DDR5-5200 (2x SODIMM Slots, up to 64GB) Storage 1TB (2x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 Slots, up to 4TB) Video Output 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x DP 1.4, 1x USB3.2 Audio Output 1x 3.5mm combo jack IO (front) 1x 3.5mm combo jack, 1x USB 2.0 Type-C, 1x 3.2 Gen1 Type-A IO (back) 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x DP 1.4, 1x USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C (Alt DP), 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 2x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x line-in, 1x line-out, 1x mic-in Dimensions 11.73 x 8.86 x 3.74 inches Power 400W Operating System Windows 11

Minisforum is advertising its latest system at $1,169, and it comes with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for that price. However, it’s currently on sale at $939, saving you $230 if you act quickly. Alternatively, you could opt for a barebones kit, which drops the RAM and SSD (and, consequently, the operating system), but the price drops to $569 (with the sale price going to $459). This offers huge savings, especially if you’re just upgrading. But even if you’re buying a new mini-PC, you may be able to get the RAM, SSD, and operating system on Amazon, Newegg, or eBay for less than the $480 difference, giving you net savings if you purchase and install the parts yourself.

The Ryzen 9 7940HX is one of AMD's potent 'Phoenix' mobile processors. However, as it is a top-of-the-line part with an 8-core/16-thread configuration, a base clock of 4 GHz, and a turbo clock of 5 GHz. Thus, it should be a capable chip to power an SFF PC with more limited cooling options. Adding a discrete GPU combination in the 790S7 should give you considerable firepower in a small package, though we think the RTX 4060 is the pinnacle of LP. Those hunting for a more compact system where a discrete GPU isn't a must, could instead perhaps consider the EliteMini AI370, which will feature the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and will have pre-orders available on the Minisforum store page starting October 28.