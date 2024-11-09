Mac Studio lookalike packs a Core i9-14900KF CPU and RTX 4090 Laptop GPU — the FEVM FN60G rocks a 3.8-liter chassis that's slightly smaller than the Mac Studio

VideoCardz has spotted a review of the FEVM FN60G, a mini-PC aesthetically inspired by Apple's Mac Studio. The tiny monster packs a punch, leveraging a Core i9-14900KF processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU.

The FEVM FN60G is a mini-PC with a smaller footprint than the Mac Studio, although it’s a bit taller. But despite its tiny dimensions—it is smaller than a mini-ITX motherboard—it packs a serious punch with an Intel Core i9-14900KF processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU.

You also get two slots for DDR5-5200 SODIMMs and a single NVMe M.2 PCIe 4.0 slot, although we don’t have any information about its maximum memory and storage capacity yet. The FN60G also uses a Thermalright AIO liquid cooling solution, allowing the processor to stretch its legs without being limited by thermal throttling.

This mini-PC measures a measly 16.8 x 16.8 x 13.7cm, comparable to the 19.7 x 19.7 x 9.5cm size of the Apple Mac Studio. However, the i9-14900K beats the M2 Ultra in both single-core and multi-core performance, plus you get a discrete graphics card with the Windows mini-PC.

FEVM gave the FN60G many ports: a DC barrel input plug, two HDMI 2.1 ports, two DisplayPort 1.4s, four USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and two Ethernet jacks in the rear. In the front, you also get two USB-A ports, another USB-C port, a 3.5mm combo jack, and an SD card reader. Finally, you get wireless connectivity via Wi-Fi 7.

The FN60G primarily competes with other high-powered mini-PCs on the market. These include the Minisforum AtomMan G7 Pt, which has an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX and a Radeon RX 7600M XT GPU, and the Asus ROG NUC, with its Intel Core Ultra 9 185H chip and RTX 4070 desktop graphics card. With its heavy-weight processor, the FN60G is the most powerful mini-PC among the bunch.

And although it just uses an RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, it’s about as capable as an RTX 3090 Ti desktop GPU, which is nothing to sneeze at. It could even outperform the RTX 4070 desktop graphics card in the ROG NUC and the Radeon RX 7600M XT in the AtomMan G7 Pt.

What’s more important about this mini-PC is that you can upgrade many parts. You can easily replace its CPU, memory, and storage. You can also replace the MXM GPU, giving you an advantage over high-power laptops with limited upgradability. So, if you’re looking for a high-performance PC that won’t take up too much space on your desktop, you should check out the FEVM FN60G.