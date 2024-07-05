Asus launches the first-ever ROG NUC with up to Core Ultra 9 and RTX 4070, prices start at $1,629

Asus is launching its first gaming mini-PC with the ROG NUC. This tiny PC weighs just 2.6 kg and comes in a 2.5-liter chassis that measures 270 x 180 x 50mm. Even though it has a diminutive form factor, you won't miss out on performance as it comes with either an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H or a Core Ultra 9 185H. Both models also have a discrete GPU — an RTX 4060 for the Ultra 7 and RTX 4070 for the Ultra 9.

Intel left the mini-PC business in July 2023, licensing its NUC brand to Asus and allowing it to continue the line of tiny computers. Asus teased an ROG version of the NUC in January 2024, and after six months, it's finally ready to release a retail version of its first gaming mini-PC.

These are the specifications of the two Asus ROG NUC models:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model # RNUC14SRKU7168AUI RNUC14SRKU9189AUI Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Intel Core Ultra 9 185H Graphics Card RTX 4060 RTX 4070 Memory [Upgradeable to (32GB x 2)] (8GB x 2) DDR5-5600 (8GB x 2) DDR5-5600 Storage [3x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4x4 slots available] 1x 512GB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4x4 512GB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4x4 Wireless Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 LAN 2.5G Intel LAN 2.5G Intel LAN Audio Realtek/ALC256 Realtek/ALC256 Front I/O Ports 1x SD Card Reader, 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack 1x SD Card Reader, 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack Rear I/O Ports 1x Thunderbolt 4/USB4 Type-C port (with DP2.1 and 12V fast charging), 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 2x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.1, 2x DP1.4a port, 1x 2.5G RJ45 LAN, 1x DC in barrel jack port, 1x Kensington Lock slot 1x Thunderbolt 4/USB4 Type-C port (with DP2.1 and 12V fast charging), 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 2x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.1, 2x DP1.4a port, 1x 2.5G RJ45 LAN, 1x DC in barrel jack port, 1x Kensington Lock slot Power Supply 330W power adapter 330W power adapter Price $1,629.00 $2,199.00

Since this is also an ROG product, you get gaming-specific features, like ARGB lights on the ROG logo at the top or side panel (depending on how you orient the mini-PC). Asus even says that you have the option to create your own logo, although there's no indication yet of how to do that.

Although the ROG NUC is a tiny computer, it can accommodate up to four 4K displays via the HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB4 ports. However, we wouldn't recommend that configuration for gaming as an RTX 4070 might be a little bit hard-pressed to deliver that many pixels.

You can now see both devices on the Asus website, but they're marked as 'Temporarily Out of Stock.' Nevertheless, if you're looking for a tiny gaming PC, you can ask Asus to notify you when they become available. You should also prepare your wallet if you want this device with its high starting price. It does come with a discrete GPU, though, unlike other mini-PC designs, where you need an eGPU dock to enjoy high-quality graphics.