Asus launches the first-ever ROG NUC with up to Core Ultra 9 and RTX 4070, prices start at $1,629
The Asus ROG NUC gives you a tiny desktop gaming PC with a discrete GPU.
Asus is launching its first gaming mini-PC with the ROG NUC. This tiny PC weighs just 2.6 kg and comes in a 2.5-liter chassis that measures 270 x 180 x 50mm. Even though it has a diminutive form factor, you won't miss out on performance as it comes with either an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H or a Core Ultra 9 185H. Both models also have a discrete GPU — an RTX 4060 for the Ultra 7 and RTX 4070 for the Ultra 9.
Intel left the mini-PC business in July 2023, licensing its NUC brand to Asus and allowing it to continue the line of tiny computers. Asus teased an ROG version of the NUC in January 2024, and after six months, it's finally ready to release a retail version of its first gaming mini-PC.
These are the specifications of the two Asus ROG NUC models:
|Model #
|RNUC14SRKU7168AUI
|RNUC14SRKU9189AUI
|Processor
|Intel Core Ultra 7 155H
|Intel Core Ultra 9 185H
|Graphics Card
|RTX 4060
|RTX 4070
|Memory [Upgradeable to (32GB x 2)]
|(8GB x 2) DDR5-5600
|(8GB x 2) DDR5-5600
|Storage [3x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4x4 slots available]
|1x 512GB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4x4
|512GB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4x4
|Wireless
|Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
|Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
|LAN
|2.5G Intel LAN
|2.5G Intel LAN
|Audio
|Realtek/ALC256
|Realtek/ALC256
|Front I/O Ports
|1x SD Card Reader, 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
|1x SD Card Reader, 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
|Rear I/O Ports
|1x Thunderbolt 4/USB4 Type-C port (with DP2.1 and 12V fast charging), 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 2x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.1, 2x DP1.4a port, 1x 2.5G RJ45 LAN, 1x DC in barrel jack port, 1x Kensington Lock slot
|1x Thunderbolt 4/USB4 Type-C port (with DP2.1 and 12V fast charging), 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 2x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.1, 2x DP1.4a port, 1x 2.5G RJ45 LAN, 1x DC in barrel jack port, 1x Kensington Lock slot
|Power Supply
|330W power adapter
|330W power adapter
|Price
|$1,629.00
|$2,199.00
Since this is also an ROG product, you get gaming-specific features, like ARGB lights on the ROG logo at the top or side panel (depending on how you orient the mini-PC). Asus even says that you have the option to create your own logo, although there's no indication yet of how to do that.
Although the ROG NUC is a tiny computer, it can accommodate up to four 4K displays via the HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB4 ports. However, we wouldn't recommend that configuration for gaming as an RTX 4070 might be a little bit hard-pressed to deliver that many pixels.
You can now see both devices on the Asus website, but they're marked as 'Temporarily Out of Stock.' Nevertheless, if you're looking for a tiny gaming PC, you can ask Asus to notify you when they become available. You should also prepare your wallet if you want this device with its high starting price. It does come with a discrete GPU, though, unlike other mini-PC designs, where you need an eGPU dock to enjoy high-quality graphics.
