Minisforum's latest Mini PC flaunts an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX and an RX 7600M XT in a slim-looking case

Today Minisforum debuted the AtomMan G7 PT Mini PC with an early bird price of $1,199 (down $300 from its MSRP of $1,499), which will get you a complete system with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. A barebones version — without these components, or an OS — is also available for the early bird price of $999 (MRSP $1,249).

The Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT Mini PC is housed in a tall, slim-looking enclosure reminiscent of "thin clients" and other slimline desktop PC builds of the past — though those were typically known for being very low-power. The AtomMan G7 PT instead boasts a Zen 4-based AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX CPU and a decently-powerful RX 7600M XT discrete GPU within, which should allow for genuinely good performance — but you're paying extra to have that kind of performance in such a slim form factor. The side logo lighting can also be turned on or off.

Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT Core Specs

CPU : AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX; Zen 4 CPU with 16 cores and 32 threads up to 5.4 GHz

: AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX; Zen 4 CPU with 16 cores and 32 threads up to 5.4 GHz GPU : AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT discrete graphics

: AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT discrete graphics RAM : 32GB of DDR5-5200* MT/s RAM (Up to 96GB supported)

: 32GB of DDR5-5200* MT/s RAM (Up to 96GB supported) Storage : 1TB NVMe SSD (Another slot present, up to 4 TB supported)

: 1TB NVMe SSD (Another slot present, up to 4 TB supported) Front I/O : 3.5mm audio port; 1 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A port; 1 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port

: 3.5mm audio port; 1 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A port; 1 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port Rear I/O : Line Out port; Mic in port; 2.5G Ethernet port; 3 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports; 1 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port w/ Data and DisplayPort Alt modes; 1 HDMI 2.1 port; 1 DisplayPort 2.0 port

: Line Out port; Mic in port; 2.5G Ethernet port; 3 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports; 1 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port w/ Data and DisplayPort Alt modes; 1 HDMI 2.1 port; 1 DisplayPort 2.0 port Wireless Technologies: Wi-Fi 7 support

*MT/s spec based on max support spec. The speed of the 32GB DDR5 RAM used is unclear.

Beyond having fairly good specs for the Mini PC category, the AtomMan G7 PT will have "cold wave ultra cooling," capable of providing up to 205W cooling capacity with its four fans, 8 heatpipes, and active RAM/SSD heatsinks, according to the website.

In theory, this should be enough for both the RX 7600M XT (max 120W TDP) and the Ryzen 9 7945HX (max 75W, base 55W TDP) to stretch their legs a little, though the CPU seems more likely to be constrained by this setup. AMD EXPO memory overclocking is explicitly listed as not supported "at the moment", which may mean there's no thermal headroom for memory overclocking.

In any case, the Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT does pack a lot of power in an appealing SFF package. However, users will likely want to do some deeper CPU and GPU TDP and/or clock tweaking to achieve the ideal balance of performance in this smaller, low-power form factor.