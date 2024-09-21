Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 mini-PC goes on sale for $999 — $250 "discount" from the regular $1,249 listing price

Beelink has launched its latest SER9 mini-PC, powered by AMD's Ryzen AI 300 (Strix Point) processor and priced at a whopping $999. If one takes the official listing page at face value, the SER9 is supposedly discounted from $1,249. When similarly-specced rivals are available for much cheaper, it's understandable why Beelink's price point is somewhat controversial.

While the pricing is questionable, the SER9's features don't seem bad. Using AMD's top-of-the-line Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, the device has 12 cores, four Zen 5 cores, eight Zen 5c cores, and 24 threads. There's also a Radeon 890M iGPU onboard with 16 RDNA 3.5 CUs clocking up to 2,900 MHz. The Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 should reasonably serve you for productivity and casual gaming.

The Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 is accompanied by 32GB of LPDDR5X-7500 memory. According to Beelink, the configuration consists of four memory chips to deliver more performance than a single chip, which is common in some SFF PCs and laptops. However, this RAM is also soldered, so upgrades are out of the question.

Beelink SER9 Mini-PC Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications Beelink SER9 CPU AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, with 12 Zen 5 CPU cores and 24 threads and included XDNA 2 NPU GPU Integrated Radeon 890M iGPU, with 16 RDNA 3.5 Compute Units RAM Soldered 32 GB Quad-Channel LPDDR5X @ 7500 MT/s Storage 1 TB NVme Gen 4 SSD (spec unknown, but a Crucial-brand drive) Front I/O 3.5mm Audio Jack, 1 USB 3.2 10 Gbps Type-C port, 1 USB 3.2 10 Gbps Type-A port Rear I/O 1 USB 4 40 Gbps Type-C port, 1 HDMI port, 1 3.5mm Audio Jack, 2 USB 2.0 ports, 1 DisplayPort 1.4 port, 1 2.5 Gigabit RJ-45 LAN port, 1 USB 3.2 10 Gigabit port

The SER9 comes with a 1TB Crucial M.2 NVMe SSD. Beelink doesn't specify the model, though. Nonetheless, you can replace it with your own. The device has an M.2 2280 slot that runs at PCIe 4.0 x4 and accepts SSDs up to 4TB.

Regarding network connectivity, the SER9 offers Wi-Fi 6 (AX200) and Bluetooth 5.2. Alternatively, if you prefer wired over wireless, you can hook an Ethernet cable up to the 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port. Display connections on the SER9 include one HDMI port and one DisplayPort 1.4 output.

Another favored feature for some users will be the built-in speakers and microphone array. In scenarios where hooking up these peripherals would be a hassle, especially in an enterprise environment, these integrated audio solutions make a fair bit of sense. However, their inclusion certainly doesn't justify the price point we're seeing here on its own—particularly when some of the cheaper alternatives, like the AOOSTAR Gem10, include OCuLink for yet-improved external GPU performance.