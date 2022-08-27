How to Keep Windows Running Smoothly

You spend a lot of money on your computer. You buy the best graphics Card and best CPU for your budget and enjoy creating and gaming with your rig. Everything is running smoothly, until you notice your performance is suddenly lacking.

When did you last run Windows Update, empty the wastebasket or run a virus scan? Could it be a corrupt configuration file causing your grief?

We’ve put together a few tips and tricks to help keep your rig running smooth.

Your PC runs better when it has the latest updates. These updates can fix issues and bugs, often introducing improved drivers and software for your components.

1. Check for the latest OS updates. Search for Update via the Start menu and click on Check for updates.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

2. Click on Check for updates.

3. If any updates are required, download and install. These can also be scheduled to take place when you are not using your computer.

4. Move unused files from the Desktop into folders. Find your files faster, use a system to keep your important files ready for use. Old downloads, updates, videos etc can be stored on an external drive.

5. Empty your trash! The recycle bin can store Gigabytes of data, data that we had thought was long since deleted.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

6. Reduce how much trash you can recycle. Right click on your Recycle Bin and select Properties.

7. Set the maximum size to a few gigabytes for your drives, click OK to save. Note that each drive has to be selected, and the custom size set individually.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Running A Virus Scan

Malware and viruses can bring misery to any user. Removing them is often time consuming, and can be expensive. The adage that “prevention is better than cure” applies here. To keep yourself and your system protected you should run regular scans.

1. Click on the Start menu and search for Windows Security. Click on the icon to load.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

2. Select Virus and threat protection.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

3. Click on Quick scan to perform a scan of your main drive. The process can take some time to complete.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

4. Click on Scan options.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

5. Select Full scan and then click Scan now to run a full deep scan of your system. This process can take approximately one hour to complete.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Running a Scan for Malware

To remove malware we need to perform a full scan with the system offline.

1. Click on the Start menu and search for Windows Security. Click on the icon to load.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

2. Select Virus and threat protection.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

3. Click on Scan options.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

4. Select Microsoft Defender Offline scan, and then click scan now. Note that this will restart your computer and perform an automated scan that will prevent you from using the computer.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Repairing Files

Configuration files can sometimes become corrupt and cause issues. Broken configuration files can introduce bugs / issues that cause your system to work harder. Scanning for issues should be a routine task, but we often leave this until we encounter an issue.

To scan your drive for issues.

1. Open Windows Explorer and right click on C: drive. Select Properties.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

2. Under Tools, look for Error checking and click check.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

3. Select Scan drive and wait for the task to complete.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

4. If prompted, take action to correct any issues. If there are none, click Close.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Staying on top

We’ve taken the steps to keep our PC running, but remember that we need to keep on top of our systems. To keep them ticking over, and to prevent issues from ruining our day. As we said earlier, this is by far the most exciting task, but it is an essential one.