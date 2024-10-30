Apple refreshes MacBook Pros with M4 Pro, M4 Max, and up to 24 hour battery life

Apple's MacBook Pro lineup is getting a refresh with its latest M4 processors. Updates to the entry-level 14-inch laptop, along with the standard 14-inch and 16-inch machines, include the entire M4 lineup (so far), from M4 on the low end to M4 Pro and M4 Max on the top machines.

The M4 Pro and M4 Max laptops will be Apple's first with Thunderbolt 5, while each of the model are getting 12MP Center Stage Cameras. In some configurations (including a 16-inch M4 Pro and a 14-inch M4), Apple claims it reached 24 hours of battery life — quite literally all day. The 14-inch system with M4 now starts at 16GB of RAM standard, like the iMac and Mac Mini. This will allow for higher performance with Apple Intelligence, which launched earlier this week with macOS Sequoia 15.1.

(Image credit: Apple)

The new models have optional nano-texture displays, similar to the iMac, that cost an extra $150. The display is set to get quite bright, showing SDR content at up to 1,000 nits and HDR at up to 1,600 nits of brightness. The Center Stage cameras keep you centered if you move around while on video calls. It also works with Apple's Desk View.

The laptops come on the heels of a refreshed iMac and a redesigned Mac Mini , bringing the M4 series to the Mac for the first time (it launched earlier in the iPad Pro).

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 starts at $1,599 with a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It has Thunderbolt 4 ports, rather than the Thunderbolt 5 ports in the M4 Pro and Max options. Bumping up to 24GB and 32GB of RAM costs an extra $200, while moving up to 1TB is $200 and 2TB is a very hefty $600.

(Image credit: Apple)

The M4 Pro 14-incher starts at $1,999 with a 12-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 25GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, but can be boosted to a 14-core CPU, 20-core GPU, and 1TB of storage for $2,399. M4 Max options start at $3,199, including a 14-core CPU, 32-core GPU, 36GB of RAM and 1TB SSD for $3,199.



The 16-inch laptop starts with an M4 Pro (14-core CPU, 20-core GPU, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD) for $2,499 and goes up to the top-end M4 Max (16-core CPU, 40-core GPU, 48GB of RAM, 1TB SSD) for $3,999.



All of these laptops are available for pre-order now and will ship on November 8.

MacBook Airs get more starting RAM

While the M2 and M3 MacBook Air aren't seeing an upgrade to M4 just yet, Apple is boosting the base memory to 16GB. Starting prices aren't changing, with the M2 unit beginning at $999.