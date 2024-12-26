Gaming laptop leaks with RTX 50 GPU, 192GB RAM, and Arrow Lake-HX CPU — Clevo laptop has monster 18-inch 4K display and Thunderbolt 5 ports

Laptop manufacturer Clevo is reportedly preparing to debut an all-new high-performance 18-inch laptop at CES 2025 sporting extremely high-end internals and next-gen CPUs. IT Home reports that a whistleblower has dished out the specs of the new laptop, which reportedly features Arrow Lake-HX series 55W CPU options, a massive 18-inch screen, and support for up to 192GB of memory.

Specific Arrow Lake HX CPU variants were not listed, but leaked specs reveal that the laptop will be operating on the "Arrow Lake HX 55W platform," so we can expect the laptop to be compatible with any Arrow Lake HX series mobile CPU from Intel that has a 55W TDP or lower. Clevo also went all out on the memory config, offering four DDR5 SODIMM memory slots supporting memory speeds of up to DDR5-5600.

The GPU platform will purportedly consist of an Nvidia "GN22" board powering one GPU. Unsurprisingly, GN22 is rumored to be the mobile board platform powering Nvidia's mobile versions of its RTX 50 series GPUs.

Storage consists of a whopping four PCIe M.2 slots, one operating at PCIe 5.0 speeds and the rest operating at PCIe 4.0 speeds. This Clevo 18-inch laptop is possibly one of the first laptops to support PCIe 5.0 SSDs courtesy of Intel's updated Arrow Lake I/O. All four M.2 slots support the widely adopted M.2 2280 form factor.

As mentioned, the display specs include an 18-inch panel with a "Narrow Bezel Design." There will be two resolution options, 4K and 1440p. There's no telling which display option is the "higher tier option," so to speak. Usually, the higher resolution display is the flagship variant, but there's a chance the 1440p option could be better for gamers if it offers a higher refresh rate and better response times; only time will tell if this will be the case. The screen will also natively support G-Sync, giving gamers adaptive refresh rate support.

I/O consists of dual USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports (one being powered), one mini-DisplayPort, one HDMI port, a 2-in-1 audio jack, dual (yes, that's two) RJ-45 Ethernet ports, and a single DC-in for charging. The show's star is the laptop's dual Thunderbolt 5 type-C ports. Interestingly, these two ports purportedly come straight from the Nvidia discrete GPUs only, not from the Arrow Lake CPU or the motherboard itself. This suggests that Nvidia is integrating Thunderbolt support directly into the RTX 50 series GPUs, which would represent one of the most significant I/O upgrades for GPUs in years. The HDMI and DisplayPort connectors are also powered by the discrete GPU alone.

This new monster Clevo 18-inch powerhouse is expected to debut at CES 2025 when Nvidia's RTX 50 series GPUs will seemingly be announced.