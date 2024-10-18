India plans import curbs on PC parts and laptops — an initiative to encourage domestic manufacturing and reduce dependency on countries like China

India is moving forward with plans to curb laptop and computer imports as part of its broader strategy to boost domestic manufacturing and reduce reliance on foreign-made electronics. A recent report by Reuters indicates that the government’s decision to introduce import restrictions aims to incentivize multinational tech companies, such as Apple, Dell, and Lenovo, to set up local production units.

According to consultancy Mordor Intelligence, India's IT hardware market, including laptops, is valued at nearly $20 billion. Of this, only $5 billion is produced domestically, while most demand is met through imports. Most of these imports come from China, highlighting India's reliance on foreign suppliers for its technology needs.



A similar plan to restrict laptop imports was scrapped last year after facing opposition from companies and lobbying by the U.S. Since then, India has monitored imports under a temporary system expiring this year, and companies are required to seek new import approvals for next year. The government believes it has given the industry ample time to adjust. An official explained that global treaties prevent tariff actions on laptops and tablets, leaving import restrictions as one of the few remaining policy options to limit imports.

India has already taken several steps toward enhancing domestic manufacturing capabilities. For example, the government has introduced the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which provides financial incentives to electronics manufacturers to meet production targets. This program is designed to attract global tech giants by making manufacturing their products in India more financially viable. Companies like Apple and Dell are reportedly interested in expanding their local manufacturing footprint, and this new policy could accelerate those plans.

While the government’s initiative is expected to stimulate local production, there are potential challenges. Restricting imports without immediately ramping up local manufacturing could lead to short-term supply shortages and increased consumer costs. India's domestic manufacturing sector is still developing its capacity to produce advanced electronics competitively, and achieving self-sufficiency could take time.

Nevertheless, India’s push to localize production reflects its growing ambitions in the global tech landscape. If successful, the plan could position India as a major player in the worldwide supply chain for laptops and other electronic devices in the future.