We cover many unique "because I felt like it" projects here at Tom's Hardware, but today in the newsroom, a few classics caught our attention: Morse code and this open-source app for typing it via lid closing by Jesse Li on GitHub, appropriately named Open and Shut. This Linux project, which also has a dedicated Wayland branch, was demonstrated with a Lenovo Thinkpad that may or may not have better durability than your laptop. Be mindful of thin/flimsy bezels/hinges before ever considering this.

In any case, it is a reasonably amusing project, although it's far from the most effective way to communicate using Morse code for those versed in it. That said, if you don't fear for your laptop's durability in any way, this could be an enjoyable project to mess around with, especially for older machines with durable screens and already-worn hinges, like a broken-in console controller from years past.

In the past, we've also covered topics like Morse Code transmitting and receiving on Raspberry Pi and a Pi Zero W mod that converts Telegram messages to blinking-light Morse code. In the modern day, the most realistic use of Morse code is well outside the needs of most consumers. But Morse code is still quite valuable for applications where other electronic methods are unavailable or could fail, including plane/boat communications and plenty of infamous rescue stories throughout history.

All that said, you're less likely to make history with this silly little Linux laptop mod than to amuse yourself for however long you choose to keep it enabled and installed. Though it's open source and can be used for Morse code keyboard input, it could be configured for...even sillier uses. There is a lot of potential here.

In more modern communications news, Wi-Fi over three kilometers was demonstrated with a real-time video call back in January. Windows 11 started adding support for Wi-Fi 7 back in February. All this progress means that most Wi-Fi routers in the world will be a free-for-all on the same few congested wireless channels unless configured properly. Some monsters and nerds out there still employ Morse code, a language with roots in the 1830s.