Lenovo debuts new ThinkPads and an RTX 5070-powered Yoga

While most people at Mobile World Congress who talk about Lenovo will probably be discussing its various concept devices. Lenovo is also showing off a series of new laptops that we know for a fact it will actually go on sale.



Among them, Lenovo is adding to its Aura Edition collection with the Yoga Pro 9i, while also updating numerous ThinkPads.



The Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition — furthering Lenovo's partnership on flagship products with Intel inside — is effectively a workstation class product mixing Core Ultra processors up to an Ultra 9 285H with Nvidia graphics up to a GeForce RTX 5070. That's alongside 64GB of LPDDR5X dual-channel RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. Unsurprisingly, that power is being pushed as a way to run on-device AI.

The 16-inch display will go up to a 3200 x 2000, 120 Hz tandem OLED panel panel with up to 1600 nits peak brightness that Lenovo is calling PureSight Pro. There's also a 5MP webcam, Wi-Fi 7, and a mix of USB Type-C (Thunderbolt 4 and USB 4 at 40 GBps) and USB-A ports.



Lenovo describes the laptop as using "on-device AI," including Lenovo Creator Zone and Lenovo X Power, the latter which tunes performance with machine learning.



The Yoga Pro 9i will share the Smart Modes, Smart Share (for moving images between your laptop, Android phones, and iPhones), and premium troubleshooting support from Lenovo technicians offered with other Aura Edition-branded machines.



The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i 16 will launch in Q2 with a planned starting price of $1,799. A smaller version, the 7i Aura Edition, won't be sold in North America.



New ThinkPads

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Lenovo is using Mobile World Congress to make a change to its long-running T-series of ThinkPads. The T14s 2-in-1 is the first convertible in the lineup. This one will use Intel Core Ultra 7 processors (both U and H 200-series chips). Configurations will go up to 64GB LPDDR5x soldered RAM and up to a 1TB PCIe Gen 5x4 SSD.



The 14-inch touchscreen has a 1920 x 1200 resolution. Lenovo specifically refers to the 58 WHr battery as customer-replaceable. Like the Yoga, the T14s 2-in-1 will have a 5MP camera.



There's also a new ThinkPad X13, the Gen 6, that weighs just 2.05 pounds. This system will have more choices for chips, going up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 H or U 200-series processor with vPro or AMD Ryzen AI Pro 300 Series chips. Other specs include up to 64GB of RAM, up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage, and a 13.3-inch, 1920 x 1200 display, as well as support for Wi-Fi 7 and 5G Sub6.



The ThihnkPad X13 Gen 6 will launch in June 2025, and Lenovo plans to price it starting at $1,139.00. The T14s 2-in-1 will also come in June at $1,719.00, alongside a clamshell T14s Gen 6 for $1,674.00.