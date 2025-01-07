Lenovo's new Yoga 9 laptops include an in-display webcam, dual 14-inch OLED Book 9i with a bigger battery

Lenovo's premium consumer Yoga lineup continues to push the boundaries of technology and style here at CES 2025. The Yoga Slim 9i sports a striking "tidal teal" exterior, under a glass lid, while hiding a 32MP camera under its OLED screen – seemingly a first for a laptop, giving it what Lenovo calls a 98% screen-to-body ratio (although there is still a camera bump on the lid).



The company has also updated its dual-screen Book 9i (Gen 10), stepping up to two 14-inch OLED panels (and stepping the battery size up slightly, to 88 Whr). And the Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition gets a 120 Hz OLED display with up to 1100 nits of peak brightness and 100% DCI-P3 color rating.



Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i: Now you see the webcam, now you don't

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The Yoga Slim 9i offers up a striking first impression thanks to its glossy glass teal-colored lid and exterior. But the 4K, 120 Hz OLED display hides the true innovation here: There's a high-resolution, 32-megapixel camera housed under the screen near the top. Lenovo calls it CUD for camera-under-display, and it's the first we've seen this tech on a laptop.



In the photos we took at a pre-CES preview event in NYC, there is no indication there's a webcam on the laptop at all, save for a camera bump on the otherwise glass-covered lid. But when you turn the camera on, the pixels in front of the lens seem to become transparent, giving the screen a circular window similar to what we've seen in recent years on many smartphones.



Teal aesthetics and hidden camera aside, the Slim 9i is a fairly typical premium laptop, powered by an Intel Core 7 258V, with up to 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Its 2880 x 1800 OLED screen features adaptive refresh from 30 to 120 Hz. The laptop weighs in at 2.91 pounds and sports a 75 WHr battery. Lenovo says it will be available in February, starting at $1,849.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (Gen 10): Dual 14-inch OLED screens

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The last time we saw the dual-screen Yoga Book 9i , it had a pair of 13.3-inch screens and weighed 3.14 pounds. The new model (dubbed Gen 10, even though this seems to be the second iteration of the device) ups the ante with a pair of 14-inch OLED screens, a slightly bigger battery, and a significantly lighter, 2.69-pound weight.



Like with the previous model, the 360-degree hinge between the screens includes a small soundbar, and there's a Bluetooth keyboard, Yoga pen, and Folio stand included in the box so you can interact beyond just tapping with your fingers on the glass.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The dual-screen convertible is powered by an Core Ultra 7 255H Intel Evo Edition CPU, with up to 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The 2880 x 1800 displays are rated to a peak of 750 nits, and have variable refresh between 48 and 120 Hz. The Yoga Book 9i is expected in May, starting at $1,999. That's not an exorbitantly high price, but if you want two screens (or three with your existing laptop) on a budget, you could also opt for the dual external monitor from Minisforum for just $231 .

Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lastly on the Yoga 9 front is the Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition. It's another 14-inch device, this time with a single 120 Hz VRR OLED screen with a peak brightness rating of 1100 nits and 100% sRGB and DCI-P3 color ratings. It sports a 75 WHr battery to power its Core ultra 7 258V CPU and up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, and weighs in at 2.91 pounds. This model lacks the bright teal of the Slim 9i, but you do get your choice of blue or gray, and the Yoga Pen looks to be included in the box for all your drawing or note-taking needs. The Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition is expected to arrive in February, starting at $1,599.