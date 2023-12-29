LG Gram refresh features Intel Meteor Lake Arc iGPUs, RTX 3050, and a 2-In-1 Pro model

Today, LG announced the refresh of their LG Gram (officially stylized "gram") line of laptops, including a new LG Gram Pro line that can optionally come in a 2-in-1 "hybrid" tablet-laptop form factor. (This form factor is also popular for laptops like the Lenovo Legion Go.)

Below are the official renders of this new line of LG Gram laptops. The maximum RAM configuration for all refreshed LG Gram models is up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM running at up to 7467 MT/s, while dual PCIe 4.0 drives are limited to 1 TB on Gram and 2 TB on Gram Pro. Full specifications and configuration options are available here.

A render of the refreshed LG Gram laptop lineup, including the 2-in-1 Pro model. (Image credit: LG)

LG Gram 14 — The lowest-end model. It only comes in a 60 Hz, 1080p configuration with no option for discrete graphics and a 350 nit LCD screen—only Arc iGPUs for the entire non-Pro line.

LG Gram 15 — Nearly the same as the 14-inch model, but now also offers an improved LCD IPS screen option.

LG Gram 16 — Where the non-Pro LG gram line gets bumped up to 2560 x 1600, and an option for a 400 nit brightness screen with VRR support.

LG Gram 17 — Pretty much identical to Gram 16, but 17-inch.

LG Gram Pro 16-Inch — The entry-level Pro model features options for either a 1600p IPS LCD screen or an 1800p OLED screen. Both are rated for 400 nits brightness and support VRR, though OLED only goes up to 120 Hz while IPS reaches 144 Hz. However, the lower response time inherent to OLED should still provide a more responsive gaming experience at 120 Hz. Supports RTX 3050 dGPU config.

LG Gram Pro 17-Inch — Nearly the same as 16-inch, but no option for OLED and equipped with a slightly larger screen.

LG Gram Pro 2-In-1 16-Inch — Same configuration options as 16-inch LG gGramPro, but in the 2-in-1 form factor. Limited solely to Arc iGPU.

The Meteor Lake Arc iGPU steps in for models without a discrete GPU. Meteor Lake Arc has recently dethroned the Radeon 780M iGPU as the top performer in Windows and takes the iGPU crown in Linux, too. This makes the non-Pro LG gram laptops considerably more appealing than they would be otherwise since they don't have an option for OLED or discrete GPUs.

Meanwhile, the options for high-refresh OLED and Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics on the Gram Pro models make it somewhat more appealing, though. Unfortunately, the 2-in-1 model is limited solely to the Arc iGPU.

Seeing more entry-level laptops get boosted to levels where they can provide competent modern gaming experiences is always nice to see, though. Even the 14-inch model has truly competent integrated graphics, a considerable improvement over past-generation Intel laptops.