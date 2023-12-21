Intel Core Ultra 7 155H and AMD Ryzen 7 7840U have an iGPU-bound benchmarking rematch in Linux

Just yesterday, we looked into Phoronix's 370 CPU benchmark run of the Core Ultra 7 155H and Ryzen 7 7840U under Linux. Phoronix has now followed up on this CPU testing with benchmarks now focused on iGPU performance, which start making the Intel CPU look a lot more compelling in Linux than it did prior. Both CPUs were (and are still) being tested in an Acer Swift Go 14 laptop (Intel) and a Framework laptop (AMD), respectively.

While the CPU benchmark results gave AMD a roughly 28% overall lead, things may dice out a little differently with the iGPUs involved.

Image 1 of 2 Intel Meteor Lake Arc Graphics narrowly clear the Radeon 780M, becoming the most powerful Linux iGPU by a thin margin and outperforming Intel's last-gen by a whopping 62%. (Image credit: Michael Larabel, Phoronix.com) Intel Meteor Lake Arc Graphics see a twofold or greater performance increase in GPU compute workloads on Ubuntu Linux, tested by Phoronix. (Image credit: Michael Larabel, Phoronix.com)

With iGPUs in play, the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H reveals itself as holder of the iGPU performance crown under Ubuntu Linux. AMD isn't far behind, the Radeon 780M does indeed lose to Meteor Lake's Arc graphics by 8% on average. The Iris Xe graphics on the Core i7 1280P, meanwhile, are being hard-diffed by 62%, which is pretty nice.

While AMD is sure to retaliate, Intel's Arc iGPUs are starting to put up some real competition against AMD in this integrated GPU space.

When Phoronix shifts over to testing Intel iGPUs only in GPU compute benchmarks under Linux, the performance improvements over last-gen become even more clear. Arc graphics are now clearing Iris Xe graphics with an over two-fold improvement.

Finally, while CPU power consumption was higher for the Core Ultra 7 155H in CPU-bound testing, power consumption was actually lower than AMD for this CPU in this iGPU benchmark run. For more detailed data points on the tests run and particular workloads that favor AMD, consider Phoronix's full piece.

For now, it's fair to say that Meteor Lake Intel CPUs are looking a lot better for Linux now that we can see how much iGPU scaling has improved. Beating the Radeon 780M iGPU is pretty impressive, too, considering it's capable of powering modern ~1200p gaming experiences on devices like the ROG Ally.