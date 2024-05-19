Samsung’s Galaxy Book4 Edge Snapdragon X laptops leak — just ahead of Microsoft’s special event

Images of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Book4 Edge (Pro) laptops have leaked. German tech site WinFuture claims the new Samsung laptops will launch shortly packing Qualcomm's Snapdragon X chips, which deliver the potent Nuvia CPU cores to the PC platform. Additionally, all the screen images of the new Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge (Pro) devices showcase a colorful new Windows 11 ‘Bloom’ wallpaper variant.

Samsung will initially sell three variants of the Galaxy Book4 Edge, according to the source. These will be as follows:

Galaxy Book4 Edge 14-inch

Galaxy Book4 Edge 16-inch

Galaxy Book4 Edge Pro 16-inch

The above laptops look very similar, with the same rounded corners and Arctic Blue finish, but externally all we can see that sets them apart are the Num Pads and MicroSD card slots present on the 16-inch models.

Port selection is probably acceptable for such thin devices, with a full-size HDMI, two USB Type-C ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. As we mentioned, the 16-inch models also include a MicroSD card slot.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Samsung will use 3K AMOLED panels throughout the Galaxy Book4 Edge range, indicates the source. Brightness levels of >400nits aren’t expected from these panels, but the AMOLED technology should deliver great contrast, as usual, bumping up readability in bright environments.

WinFuture muses over potential different RAM configurations, and the regular and Pro models might vary in this regard, as well as the Snapdragon X (Elite or Plus) variant inside. Expect a minimum of 16GB of RAM. Sadly, that’s all we have regarding tech specs, for now.

Samsung isn’t expected to target the budget market with the new Galaxy Book4 Edge (Pro) devices. WinFuture reckons buyers will have to part with “around 1,800 euros,” to get one of these new Snapdragon X-powered laptops, which is $1,960 at today’s exchange rate, ignoring variables like VAT.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Lastly, check out the colorful new version of the Windows 11 Bloom (light) wallpaper these Samsung images show off. If this isn’t something of Samsung’s making, we might have caught a glimpse of a revamped Windows 11 default wallpaper design(s). Hopefully, there will be at least one more wallpaper, a dark background version.

Microsoft is teasing an event on Monday, May 20 with a Windows Copilot logo making a splash. We could likely see a full and proper reveal of these Samsung laptops, and many others, at the event. We also hope for more details regarding the Snapdragon X series, Windows on Arm refinements, Windows AI demos, product pricing and availability, and more.