Samsung's Galaxy Book4 pairs Meteor Lake with AMOLED screens, and up to RTX 4070 graphics

Samsung has updated its Galaxy Book series laptops with Intel’s freshly launched Meteor Lake processors. The new Galaxy Book4 series includes portables divided into Ultra, Pro, and Pro 360 families. Common features among the series (other than the new Intel CPUs) include AMOLED screens, Samsung Knox security chips, dual mics, AKG Quad speakers, 1080p webcams, backlit keyboards, ultra-portable designs, and up to RTX 4070 laptop graphics with the Galaxy Book4 Ultra.

In its news release heralding the Galaxy Book4 series of laptops, Samsung repeated the mantra about Meteor Lake PCs representing “a new era of AI PCs,” with the support of Intel’s industry-first AI PC Acceleration program and 100s of software vendors. Samsung also mentioned that it has a significant Galaxy ecosystem that should give it an advantage in intelligent and connected experiences across PCs, phones, tablets, and other devices. For example, there is Samsung Studio, a new video creation tool available across Galaxy devices, Galaxy Second Screen, plus Photo Remaster software with AI image processing.

Though all the new Meteor Lake-powered Galaxy Book4 series include Intel's first integrated neural processing unit (NPU), Samsung pointed out that its top-of-the-range Galaxy Book4 Ultra "takes the user experience to the next level" with Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 laptop graphics. The other machines use MTL's integrated Arc graphics.

Samsung says that the family uses a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with excellent contrast and colors, plus an outdoor vision booster. All models are also equipped with touch screens and anti-reflective technology.

Samsung is keen to offer a well-rounded audio-visual experience, as it does with its Galaxy smart devices. Thus, the impressive visuals are partnered with AKG Quad speakers (Woofer max 5Wx2, Tweeter 2Wx2) with Dolby Atmos, “studio-quality dual microphones” with bi-directional AI noise canceling, and the standard 2MP webcam.

Another highlight we would like to draw your attention to is the modern port selection. All the devices come with a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port (supports 8K@60, 5K@120), Micro SD, and a headphone/microphone jack.

Above is a gallery showing the spec sheets for the Galaxy Book4 Ultra (16-inch), Book4 Pro (14-inch and 16-inch), and Book4 Pro 360 (16-inch). Check through these if you are interested in the finer details of any particular model.

Samsung says that the Galaxy Book4 series will become available in January in Korea, and then roll out to other select markets. Color choices will include Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver. However, we don’t have any pricing details to share today.