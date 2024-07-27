This Sceptre 24-inch curved gaming monitor is now just $79

Right now, at Amazon, you can find the Sceptre C248W-1920RN gaming monitor for one of its lowest prices. This monitor has a recommended price of well over $200, but it's been going for around $99 lately. Today, however, you can take it home for just $79. Amazon has not provided an expiration for the offer, so we're not sure how long it will be available at this price.

This gaming monitor isn't the largest on the market, spanning only 24 inches across, but it still has plenty to offer. It features a curved design, which can make for a more immersive experience at a price that's much more budget-friendly. It also has a dense resolution and built-in speakers for audio support.

Sceptre Curved 24-inch gaming monitor: now $79 at Amazon (was $99)

This monitor features a curved VA panel with an FHD resolution. It has two input options for video, both HDMI and VGA and a jack for connecting audio devices. However, this isn't necessary for audio output as it also comes with integrated speakers.

The Sceptre C248W-1920RN features a 23.6-inch VA panel with an FHD resolution measuring 1920 x 1080px. The response time isn't particularly notable, with the official specs listing it at 8ms. The refresh rate is also pretty standard, reaching a maximum of 75Hz. However, these lower-to-mid-range specs, price, and curved design make for a more worthy deal.

According to Sceptre, the C248W-1920RN can reach a maximum brightness of 250 nits. It has two 2W speakers for audio output and a 3.5mm jack for connecting audio devices. For video input, there's no DisplayPort, but you do have an HDMI port and VGA input.

For more information and purchase options, visit the Sceptre C248W-1920RN 24-inch curved gaming monitor product page at Amazon.