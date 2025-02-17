World's largest mobile LED screen is 767 inches, with a 4K resolution and a 3,840 Hz refresh rate

Belgian LED displays specialist Photonics showcased its Jumbo162 outside ISE 2025 in Barcelona earlier this month. Jumbo by name and jumbo by nature, the 162 refers to the 161.5 square meter 4K-ready display this mobile device brings to venues.

In more usual monitor parlance, the Jumbo162 has a diagonal of 767 inches. The image below, featuring a normal-sized human in the foreground, helps put the size of the “world’s largest mobile LED screen” into perspective.

On the official product page for the Jumbo162, Photonics says that this expansive display is the successor to its fleet of Jumbo100 displays. These smaller predecessors offer approximately 100 square meters (97.5 sq. m) of screen space. The Jumbo100, with its HD+ resolution, was the best mobile screen Photonics provided for the previous ten years.

(Image credit: Photonics)

Let's examine the specifications closer by shifting our attention to the Jumbo162. The device is made from 374 InfiLED arg.9 panels and leverages the same firm’s Infinite Colors Technology for a wider gamut. We’ve included more tech specs in the table below.

Photonics shares other interesting facts and features about the Jumbo162 in its product blurb. We were interested to read that the display uses the supremely dark Vanta Black surface technology. Combined with the gold-wire full-black LED lamps and precision shader design, this is touted to enable great contrast. We are, therefore, puzzled that Photonics doesn’t share any contrast ratio specifications.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dimensions 17m x 9.5m, 767-inch diagonal, 16:9 ratio Pixel pitch 3.9mm Max brightness 5,000 nits Viewing angles 160° H / 130° V Refresh rate 3,840 Hz (?) Weight 28,000 kg, not including tractor Power 63A and 125A, 400V

Jumbo162 users should also benefit from the Megapixel VR processing, Helios LED processor, multiple screen modes, and 4K-ready visuals. Last but not least, the vehicle trailer is the black thing under the monitor that looks like a huge soundbar. This ‘monitor stand’ allows the display to rotate 360 degrees. Moreover, it is TUV approved and is rated to withstand winds up to eight Beaufort – which should reassure those using this display in the great outdoors.