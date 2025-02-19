Eero launches new Wi-Fi 7 mesh routers starting at $169
The Eero 7 and Eero Pro 7 max out at $349 and $699, respectively, for tri-node systems.
Following the launch of the Eero Max 7 mesh router in late 2023 and the Eero Outdoor 7 in late 2024, Eero is delivering two new products that leverage the improved capabilities of the Wi-Fi 7 standard. The most important thing to know about these new products is that they come with a much lower starting price than the Eero Max 7, which launched at $599 for a single wireless node and $1,699 for a complete three-node system (now $479, $919, and $1,359 for single-, dual-, and tri-node systems). The new Eero Pro 7 and Eero 7 undercut those prices by hundreds of dollars.
The Eero Pro 7 is a tri-band solution (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz) that delivers wireless speeds up to 3.9 Gbps (compared to 4.3 Gbps for the Eero Max 7). Whereas the Eero Max 7 gives you two 10 GbE ports and two 2.5 GbE ports, the Eero Pro 7 only features two 5 Gbps ports per node. The Eero Pro 7 also takes a step back in its wireless footprint, covering up to 2,000 square feet instead of 2,500 square feet for a single node. If you opt for a tri-node setup, maximum coverage expands to 6,000 feet.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Eero 7
Eero Pro 7
Eero Max 7
Wi-Fi Standard
Wi-Fi 7
Wi-Fi 7
Wi-Fi 7
Wireless Bands
2.4 GHz, 5 GHz
2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz
2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz
Maximum Wi-Fi Speeds
1.8 Gbps
3.9 Gbps
4.3 Gbps
LAN Ports
2x 2.5 GbE
2x 5 GbE
2 x 2.5 GbE, 2 x 10 GbE
Starting Price (Single Node)
$169
$299
$599
These performance downgrades shouldn’t be too much of a hindrance for most consumers. In addition, the specs downgrade also means that Eero was also able to make some significant cuts to pricing. The Eero Pro 7 costs just $299 for a single node, while dual- and tri-node options are $549 and $699, respectively. That makes the Eero Pro more cost-competitive with similar entries from value-priced brands such as TP-Link.
While a $299 starting price is undoubtedly more palatable, some customers won’t mesh support at an even lower price point. That’s where the Eero 7 comes in, with a starting price of just $169. Of course, there are plenty of compromises to achieve that low price. While the Eero Max 7 and Eero Pro 7 are tri-band solutions, the Eero 7 is a dual-band router (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz). You miss out on the performance-laced 6 GHz band but still get to take advantage of Wi-Fi 7 technologies like 4K-QAM and multi-link operation (MLO). You’re limited to just two 2.5 GbE ports per node, and wireless speeds max out at 1.8 Gbps, less than half of what’s possible with the Eero Pro 7. However, you still get up to 2,000 square feet of coverage with a single wireless node and up to 6,000 square feet with a tri-node setup. A two-node system costs $279, and a tri-node system costs just $349.
The Eero Pro 7 and Eero 7 are available for pre-order today from Amazon and will ship in the United States on February 26. Shipments will commence in Canada on March 26.
