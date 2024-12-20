Underwater footage raises suspicions of undersea cable sabotage as European authorities board Chinese ship for investigation

After weeks of investigation on the suspected sabotage by a Chinese bulk carrier on the cutting of two undersea internet cables connecting Finland and Sweden to Central Europe, Denmark facilitated a meeting between the concerned parties and China to allow representatives from Germany, Finland, Denmark, and Germany to board the Yi Peng 3. Reuters said that the Chinese authorities conducted the investigation, while the European parties participated as observers.

“It is our expectation that once the inspection has been completed by this group of people from the four countries, the ship will be able to sail towards its destination,” said Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen. On the other hand, the Swedish police said that it was the Chinese the conducted the investigation while they were aboard the ship only as observers. “In parallel, the preliminary investigation into sabotage in connection with two cable breaks in the Baltic Sea is continuing,” the Swedish authorities said in a statement.

However, suspicions of sabotage are being further fueled by recent underwater footage that revealed drag marks that coincide with the ship’s maneuvers, as reported by Scandasia. Records show that the ship passed over the BCS East-West Interlink connecting Sweden to Lithuania while making slow, erratic movements uncharacteristic of an underway commercial cargo ship last November 17. It happened again the following day when the Yi Peng 3 was over the C-Lion1 cable between Finland and Germany. Although the underwater footage is recorded at the behest of private media organizations and not by the investigating body, it’s adding more proof to the allegation that the ship dragged its anchor to cause this damage to the undersea cables. Another question that remains unanswered is “was this an obscene accident or a deliberate act?”

The China-flagged ship Yi Peng 3 was enroute from Ust-Luga, Russia (some 50 miles east of St. Petersburg) to Port Said, Egypt when this incident occurred. Neither Russia nor China have claimed responsibility for this event, but it happened almost at the same day when the U.S. allowed Ukraine to use it long-range missiles to strike within Russia. Coincidence or not, Beijing said that it was in “full communication” with the concerned countries conducting the joint investigation, and that it was willing to work together to “safely resolve the incident.”

At the moment, the ship is anchored on the spot in the Kattegat Strait between Denmark and Sweden since it was stopped by the Danish Navy days after the incident. The Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is urging the ship’s captain to dock in Sweden to help with the investigation. But since it’s currently in international waters, neither Sweden nor NATO could force it to go anywhere without breaking a dozen laws and treaties.