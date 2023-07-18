Where To Buy the 16GB Version of Nvidia’s RTX 4060 Ti

The 16GB version of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 Ti has made its quiet debut today, starting at $499.99. The new model comes with twice the memory capacity as the standard variant, for users who want to take advantage of higher resolution texture packs and higher quality graphics settings. Though, the card's underwhelming 128-bit wide memory bus remains unchanged. For more of our thoughts on the 16GB model, check out our recent coverage here.

The RTX 4060 Ti 16GB is currently available to buy on Newegg, Best Buy, and B&H Photo from four manufacturers at the time of this writing. Prices range anywhere between $499.99 for baseline AIB partner cards to a whopping $569 for the Asus ROG Strix variant (which is just $30 less than an RTX 4070).



There are some cards that are announced but not available as of publication — we'll add them as they become available. Many others are listed in a fashion that you can be notified when they're available.

Asus

Asus has by far the most amount of 16GB SKU's available right now, featuring an impressive 9 different variants, including stock, factory overclocked, and advanced edition versions. Similar to the standard 4060 series, the Dual lineup is aimed at normal gamers with a simplistic dual fan setup, the ProArt series is aimed at professionals, and the ROG Strix versions are aimed at enthusiast gamers/overclockers.

Currently, the only models we can find for sale is one of the Dual variants and the ROG Strix OC variant on B&H Photo.

Asus GeForce RTX 4060 Ti ROG Strix OC Edition 16GB | B&H Photo

Asus GeForce RTX 4060 Ti ROG Strix 16GB

Asus GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Dual Advanced Edition 16GB

Asus GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Dual OC Edition 16GB | B&H Photo

Asus GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Dual 16GB

Asus GeForce RTX 4060 Ti ProArt Advanced Edition 16GB

Asus GeForce RTX 4060 Ti ProArt OC Edition 16GB

Asus GeForce RTX 4060 Ti ProArt 16GB

Gigabyte

Gigabyte has just two 16GB models on its website currently, featuring factory overclocked versions with triple-fan cooling solutions. The main difference between the two is color themes, with the Gaming OC featuring a matte black finish, while the Aero OC sports a white finish — optimized for white-themed builds.

Both SKUs can be found on Newegg, B&H Photo and Best Buy.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Gaming OC 16G |Newegg | B&H Photo | Best Buy

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Aero OC 16G | Newegg | B&H Photo | Best Buy

MSI

So far we've only seen three MSI RTX 4060 TI models on Newegg and B&H Photo. However, we have not seen any models appear on MSI's website yet. As a result, MSI could have more cards on the table but we won't know about them until MSI finishes updating its website or we see more SKUs appear on store shelves.

The cards we do know about include the dual-fan and triple-fan Ventus models, as well as a higher-end Gaming X Slim variant. The Ventus 3X variant comes in a black and silver finish, while the 2X comes in a black finish as its model name suggests. The Gaming X Slim is a flagship model, slimed down to a two-slot thickness to fit in smaller computer chassis. The card also comes in a white color scheme, to compliment white-themed builds.

Currently, both Ventus SKUs can be found on Newegg and B&H Photo respectively, but the Gaming X Slim variant can only be found on B&H Photo as of this writing.



MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Gaming X Slim White 16GB | B&H Photo

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Ventus 2X Black 16GB OC | Newegg | B&H Photo

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Ventus 3X 16GB OC | Newegg | B&H Photo

Zotac

Zotac has listed just two 16GB versions as well, featuring its Twin Edge dual-fan cooler design. One is a standard Twin-Edge model while the other is a Spider-Man-themed version with a decked-out Spider-Verse-themed backplate and Spider-Man-themed accents on the fans.

Currently, only the Spider-Man themed 16GB card is on sale at Newegg.



Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB AMP Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Theme | Newegg

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB Twin Edge

Inno3D

Inno3D has three 16GB RTX 4060 Ti's listed on its website, including a standard version, a factory-overclocked variant as well as a white counterpart that is also factory overclocked. All three models come with a semi-compact two-slat dual-fan cooler design, that should be easy to fit inside most PC chassis.

Inno3D GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB Twin X2 OC White

Inno3D GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB Twin X2 OC

Inno3D GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB Twin X2