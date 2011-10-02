Turn Your 2.5-inch HDD Into a USB 3.0 External Drive

Thursday Super Talent revealed the USB 3.0 Storage POD enclosure, a hard drive enclosure that converts almost any 2.5-inch HDD into a USB 3.0 external hard disk. This device is relatively cheap and easy to install, requiring only two screws and less than 5 minutes to complete.

"Chances are you already have an external USB drive and its USB 2.0 connector is holding it back," the company said. "The USB 2.0 bus keeps most drives from performing at their true potential and relegates their usage to simple storage backup. Now you can do something about it. By simply changing the enclosure, you can liberate your existing HDD and see double and even triple the speed - without reformatting. "

To install, users simply cram any 2.5-inch SATA HDD into the USB 3.0 Storage POD enclosure. A specially designed rubber grommet surrounds the drive and holds it firm to provide adequate protection against shock and vibrations. To finish, just close the cover and apply the two screws.

Currently the actual release date is unknown, but the enclosure will retail for $29 USD when it hits the market. The package will include the enclosure itself, cables and a simple instruction manual. The company also offers an identical enclosure but with a 2.5-inch HDD already installed for $71 USD, which can be purchased here and at other online retailers.