24-Karat Gold Keyboard Proves All That Glitters Isn't RGB

If James Bond Villain Auric Goldfinger were looking for the ultimate input device, he'd find it at Adata's CES suite. Here at the show, the company is showing off a version of its XPG Summoner gaming keyboard that has 24-karat gold plated key caps, along with a gold-plated base.

The 24-Karat Summoners are not currently for sale and an Adata rep said that they are only used as gifts for VIPs like the company's partners. He also claimed that Adata had given one unit to a member of the Thai royal family.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Even if the gold Summoner keyboard appeared on every store shelf, most people couldn't afford it. According to Adata, the keyboard costs about $2,500 to make, but if the company were going to sell it, it would cost about $10,000.

Though it's not made out of gold, the wrist rest shares the same exact color scheme as the rest of the keyboard. In a strange irony, the mechanical switches are Cherry MX Silver type. I tried typing on the 24-karat keyboard and the key caps felt remarkably normal; they weren't slippery at all and had a pleasant, matte finish.

Other than its gold materials and color, the 24-Karat keyboard is identical to any other XPG Summoner. It features 104 keys with RGB backlighting, media control buttons and a USB pass-through you can use to attach a mouse. On Amazon, you can currently buy the non-gold XPG Summoner for just $119.