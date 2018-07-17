8BitDo DIY Kit Makes Retro Controllers Wireless

(Image credit: 8BitDo)

While your favorite classic games have been re-released several times, there’s nothing like playing them with the original controllers. Today, 8BitDo is releasing a new do-it-yourself solution that makes old wired NES, SNES, Super Famicom, and Sega Mega Drive controllers into wireless Bluetooth gamepads, including a rechargeable battery. Each mod will sell for $20 on 8BitDo’s website.

The mods, called 8BitDo DIY, also support Nintendo Classic Edition controllers (NES, SNES, and Super Famicom) and allow for Bluetooth compatibility with Windows, macOS, Raspberry Pi, Nintendo Switch, and more.

It all looks simple enough. You open up your existing controller, remove the wire and circuit board and replace it with the one 8BitDo sends you. Next, attach a proprietary component that allows for charging where the cable you used to go, and put the controller back together.

(Image credit: 8BitDo)

While the kits will require some comfort with a screwdriver, you won’t need to own them; any tools you need to complete the mod are included. Additionally, the entire thing is solder-free, so no need to break out the soldering iron.

We hope to get our hands on one of these soon and play some classics like they were originally intended.