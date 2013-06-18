AMD A10-6800K APU Overclocked to Over 8.0 GHz

A Finnish overclocker going by the name "The Stilt" has managed to overclock AMD's flagship APU part, the A10-6800K, to just past 8.0 GHz. The chip was cooled using liquid nitrogen and pumped full of juice on a voltage of 1.992 V. This combination yielded a temperature of a somewhat chilly -185°C.

The CPU's base clock was set at 126.99 MHz and the multiplier at 63.0x, rendering a CPU clock speed of 8000.48 MHz. The most impressive part of this overclock, though, isn't the sheer clock speed alone (contrary to what you might believe), but rather that this clock speed was attained on all four cores of the APU simultaneously. That's right; no part of the APU was disabled during this overclock. Normally, to achieve such speeds, all but one of the cores must be disabled.

The motherboard used was an Asus F2A85-V PRO in combination with 4 GB of G.Skill DDR3 memory. The memory was left running at an effective speed of 1693.2 MHz.

See the CPU-Z validation here.