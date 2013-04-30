AMD Launches the FX-4350 and FX-6350 Piledriver CPUs

AMD has refreshed its lineup of FX processors with the launch of the FX-4350 and FX-6350, which are both based on the “Piledriver” architecture, feature an AM3+ socket, and support the “latest instructions including AVX and FMA3.”
The new CPUs can essentially be viewed as faster and less energy-efficient versions of their predecessors since both the FX-4350 and FX-6350 feature a 400 MHz increase in base clock and 30 W higher TDP than the FX-4300 and FX-6300, respectively.
A summary of the new processors' specifications and their respective retail prices are tabulated below.
|SKU
|Cores
|Clock
|Turbo Clock
|L3 cache
|TDP
|Price
|FX-4300
|4
|3.8 GHz
|4.0 GHz
|4 MB
|95 Watt
|$122
|FX-4350
|4
|4.2 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|8 MB
|125 Watt
|$122
|FX-6300
|6
|3.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|8 MB
|95 Watt
|$132
|FX-6350
|6
|3.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|8 MB
|125 Watt
|$132
on a side note, these FX-chips look better and better for the budget builder
Overclocked, but not necessarily higher-binned, if they have higher TDPs, they may have slightly higher stock voltages, and lower headroom for OC'ing.
The pricing is still odd. Who wouldn't pay $10 more for 50% more cores?
That was always the problem with the 4300/6300 choice, too. The Quad cores should be $110 max for it to be attractive.