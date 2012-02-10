Possible AMD Radeon HD 7700 Series Specs Revealed

As report first of February in a leaked roadmap, AMD is set to release its HD 7700 series graphics cards based on the Cape Verde. Based on information coming out of German-based 3dcenter.org, we may have our first glimpse at the full specifications for the new Cape Verde series. The HD 7700 series will utilize AMD's GCN stream processors seen with the HD 7900 series. With the HD 7770 series, you'll have a base core-clock speed of 1 GHz, with performance falling between the HD 6850 and HD 6790, at a suggested price around $150 dollars. The HD 7750 should equal performance of the HD 6770/5770 in performance, at a suggested price of around $125 dollars.

Cape Verde Physical

Built on TSMC 28 nm process, ~1.5 billion transistors

10 Graphics CoreNext Compute Units (CUs)

640 stream processors

40 TMUs, 16 ROPs

128-bit wide GDDR5 memory interface

Radeon HD 7770

All CUs enabled, 640 stream processors

1 GB GDDR5 memory

40 TMUs, 16 ROPs

1000 MHz core clock-speed

1125 MHz (actual), 4500 MHz (effective) memory clock-speed

72 GB/s memory bandwidth

1280 GFLOP/s single-precision floating-point performance

Typical board power: 80W

Radeon HD 7750

8 CUs enabled, 512 stream processors

1 GB GDDR5 memory

32 TMUs, 16 ROPs

800 MHz core clock-speed

1125 MHz (actual), 4500 MHz (effective) memory clock-speed

72 GB/s memory bandwidth

819 GFLOP/s single-precision floating-point performance

Typical board power: 55W

Please keep in mind, of course, that these specifications are from 3dcenter's supposed reliable source. We won't know for sure until AMD shows its hand. Stay tuned!