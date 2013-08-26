Asus Reveals the NFC Express USB 3.0 NFC Receiver

Asus has announced the arrival of a USB 3.0 based NFC receiver, which allows you to connect to your NFC enabled devices to transfer data without the need for a wire. The accessory will be called the 'NFC Express.'
The unit will not only act as an NFC receiver, but also as a USB 3.0 hub, as it features two USB 3.0 ports. In addition, it also comes with its own NFC tag, which can be used as a key to log on to Windows 8 based systems without needing a password.
Asus' NFC Express accessory will ship standard with the Z87-Deluxe/DUAL motherboard, though it can also be purchased separately. Sadly, there is no information on what it would cost if purchased by itself.
