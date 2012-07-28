Trending

New iPhone 4 8GB Now $50 at Best Buy

Apple may be making room for the upcoming iPhone 5.

Looks like Apple is cleaning house, making room for the new iPhone 5 that's rumored to arrive by the end of September, as Best Buy is now offering the 8 GB iPhone 4 for a meager $49.99 USD with a new two-year contract. That's half off the regular price of the previous $99.99 tag.

As Apple Insider points out, the electronics retailer does not indicate the price reduction as a limited-time sale -- it appears to be the new, permanent listing. The reduction seemingly arrives immediately after Apple announced that it sold only 26 million iPhones in the June quarter, representing a 28-percent growth over the same period one year ago.

On Tuesday Apple executives indicated during their quarterly earnings conference call that the "disappointing" quarter results could be due to rumors that new hardware is on the way. The price drop may not only be attributed to the possible upcoming iPhone 5, but to push more iPhone 4 units off store shelves and generate a better September quarter.

Best Buy is currently listing the white and black 8 GB iPhone 4 model for AT&T (GSM) for $49.99, and the CDMA version -- also in white and black -- for Verizon Wireless and Sprint at the same price. The retailer is also offering refurbished versions for the same price -- these may be pulled altogether. As previously stated, customers can take advantage of the new low price by signing a new two-year contract with their respective carriers.

25 Comments Comment from the forums
  • math1337 28 July 2012 07:01
    I was hoping it was an off contract price. If it was, I would pick one up just to play with, even though I'm a solid android user.. As it is now, there are better droids for that price.
  • tomfreak 28 July 2012 07:12
    with a new two-year contract.

    Dont u think u miss this part on the title?
  • xanagu 28 July 2012 07:13
    icrap4 is shit now and in two year contract its only getting shittier
  • freiheitner 28 July 2012 07:18
    I think there are few markets where a 28% year over year growth can be seen as disappointing. I also think many electronics makers would LOVE to sell 26 million units of a single product in one quarter. Sheesh!
  • azathoth 28 July 2012 07:27
    That's half off the regular price of the previous $99.99 tag
    so, With the contract, $1659.99 is half price of$1699.99? I can't stand advertising like this.
  • AndrewMD 28 July 2012 07:40
    Azathothso, With the contract, $1659.99 is half price of$1699.99? I can't stand advertising like this.
    Okay, so you are good at adding up the total cost of the phone with the monthly service costs for two years, what's your point? No matter what phone you have, the service plan cost will be the same.

  • AndrewMD 28 July 2012 07:45
    xanaguicrap4 is shit now and in two year contract its only getting shittier
    And for people that would like to use the "iCrap4" that is their right and their money. You my friend are not being forced to buy this phone or any phone. I feel really bad for you... that you think all those people have to get authorization from you before they spend their hard earned money on something they want...

    Let's make a deal when you go to the store, you buy what you want, and you let the other person buy what they want. Can you handle that? If not, I have a great doctor for you to see.
  • superp 28 July 2012 08:13
    and yet, they still make money...
  • confish21 28 July 2012 08:21
    best buy.... eww
  • gamebrigada 28 July 2012 08:30
    Someone isn't doing their homework. Radioshack has had that price since june 1st. Not to mention 50 dollars off all Iphones.
