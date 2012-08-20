Trending

Mad Catz Unveils S.T.R.I.K.E. Modular Gaming Keyboard

 

Mad Catz adds a funky, modular keyboard to its Cyborg line of gaming peripherals.

As any PC builder can attest to, modular products are great. But what about Just a few weeks ago, Razer unveiled its Ouroboros gaming mouse complete with modular ergonomic components to match multiple grip styles for both hands. As some of you noticed, the Ouroboros was somewhat similar in design to the Mad Catz R.A.T.

Now, the maker of the R.A.T. is bringing another modular peripheral to the fray, the S.T.R.I.K.E. 7. Drawing inspiration from its mouse counterpart, the keyboard features a durable metal body with mechanical keys and five modular components including: a V.E.N.O.M. TFT-LC touchscreen with TeamSpeak integration, four programmable buttons on a function strip, number keypad and a complex combination of wrist and palm rests.

As great as all of these customizable features may be, they come at quite a hefty cost. Touting a $300 price tag, the S.T.R.I.K.E. 7 may be one of the most expensive mechanical keyboards on the market. But if you've got the cash to spare and you're an addict to customization, you can purchase the keyboard directly from the Mad Catz Gameshark store

24 Comments
  • hate machine 20 August 2012 22:38
    Ugliest piece of tech I have ever laid eyes on.
  • Pennanen 20 August 2012 22:40
    Oh snap this thing is real! I saw pictures of this few weeks back on another website and i tought it was a bad joke :D
  • Vorador2 20 August 2012 22:42
    Not as bad as the RAT mouse, but still fugly. They're trying way too hard to be XTREME.
  • bavman 20 August 2012 22:42
    Its true that its ugly, but I'm so happy that more and more companies are jumping on the mechanical keyboard wagon. I wish rubber domes were never invented
  • bustapr 20 August 2012 22:54
    mad catz -thinks back to ps2 peripheral days- ew...

    though it looks a bit too extreme, I can see how convenient it can be. the rests being movable and modable is a big plus for me. and if the mechanical keys feel as good and responsive as they should, then its also a plus. unfortunately, all my experience with mad catz is from 6-7 years ago when I threw a mad catz ps2 controller out the window...
  • Kami3k 20 August 2012 23:04
    bavmanIts true that its ugly, but I'm so happy that more and more companies are jumping on the mechanical keyboard wagon. I wish rubber domes were never invented
    Actually this doesn't have mechanical keys. If Tom's would get people who could read right they would have noticed this " Replete with a specially engineered membrane which mimics the tactile feel generated by the mechanical keys" on the product's official site.
  • dudewitbow 20 August 2012 23:18
    300$ for a keyboard is "I have so much money that i'm going to buy an extremely expensive keyboard because i can" kind of purchase.
  • Pennanen 20 August 2012 23:21
    dudewitbow300$ for a keyboard is "I have so much money that i'm going to buy an extremely expensive keyboard because i can" kind of purchase.The saddest thing is that they try to sell these "extreme gaymen products" as comfy and customizable when they fall short even on that. Take example the R.A.T mices, they are heavy, made of slippery material and generally you cant make them fit your hand no matter how you adjust it.
  • 21 August 2012 00:10
    $300
    "gaymen" keyboard for leet skillz only
    membrane keys

    I sure hope you guys don't do this.
  • hate machine 21 August 2012 00:13
    m2222224$300"gaymen" keyboard for leet skillz onlymembrane keysI sure hope you guys don't do this.
    Ishiggidty diggity...
