Mad Catz Unveils S.T.R.I.K.E. Modular Gaming Keyboard

As any PC builder can attest to, modular products are great. But what about Just a few weeks ago, Razer unveiled its Ouroboros gaming mouse complete with modular ergonomic components to match multiple grip styles for both hands. As some of you noticed, the Ouroboros was somewhat similar in design to the Mad Catz R.A.T.

Now, the maker of the R.A.T. is bringing another modular peripheral to the fray, the S.T.R.I.K.E. 7. Drawing inspiration from its mouse counterpart, the keyboard features a durable metal body with mechanical keys and five modular components including: a V.E.N.O.M. TFT-LC touchscreen with TeamSpeak integration, four programmable buttons on a function strip, number keypad and a complex combination of wrist and palm rests.

As great as all of these customizable features may be, they come at quite a hefty cost. Touting a $300 price tag, the S.T.R.I.K.E. 7 may be one of the most expensive mechanical keyboards on the market. But if you've got the cash to spare and you're an addict to customization, you can purchase the keyboard directly from the Mad Catz Gameshark store.