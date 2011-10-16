OCZ Intros Deneva 2, Intrepid mSATA Enterprise SSDs

The Deneva 2 and Intrepid are designed for slim servers, tablets, dual drive notebooks, and network security devices. The Deneva 2 mSATA series utlilizes MLC NAND Flash memory, a SATA 6.0 Gb/s interface and offers throughput rates with up to 80,000 random 4k write IOPS and 550MB/s of bandwidth. The mSATA has a MTBF (mean time before failure) of 2 million hours, supports TRIM and has a 3-Year Warranty with Dedicated FAE/FSE support (includes PM/engineer support through validation cycle).

The OCZ Intrepid mSATA Series features Indilinx Arowana Flash Translation Layer with Hyper-Queuing, resulting in increased sequential write speeds and IOPS. The Intrepid Series utilizes Indilinx Ndurance Technology for reduced write amplification and advanced over provisioning.

"OCZ Deneva 2 and Intrepid mSATA solid state drives provide OEMs with the flexibility to address storage and caching requirements within innovative form factors, including embedded and dual-drive devices and blade servers," said Ryan Petersen, CEO of OCZ Technology Group. "These new SSDs are available in a wide range of capacities and configurations to deliver exceptional scalability, performance, and endurance, all with a compact and energy efficient design."

For more information on the Deneva 2 and Intrepid mSATA SSDs, please visit oczenterprise.com