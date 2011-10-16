Trending

OCZ Intros Deneva 2, Intrepid mSATA Enterprise SSDs

By Business Computing 

To expand on its enterprise storage solutions, OCZ has introduced two mSATA SSDs; Deneva 2 and Intrepid Series, for OEM clients.

The Deneva 2 and Intrepid are designed for slim servers, tablets, dual drive notebooks, and network security devices. The Deneva 2 mSATA series utlilizes MLC NAND Flash memory, a SATA 6.0 Gb/s interface and offers throughput rates with up to 80,000 random 4k write IOPS and 550MB/s of bandwidth. The mSATA has a MTBF (mean time before failure) of 2 million hours, supports TRIM and has a 3-Year Warranty with Dedicated FAE/FSE support (includes PM/engineer support through validation cycle).

The OCZ Intrepid mSATA Series features Indilinx Arowana Flash Translation Layer with Hyper-Queuing, resulting in increased sequential write speeds and IOPS. The Intrepid Series utilizes Indilinx Ndurance Technology for reduced write amplification and advanced over provisioning.

"OCZ Deneva 2 and Intrepid mSATA solid state drives provide OEMs with the flexibility to address storage and caching requirements within innovative form factors, including embedded and dual-drive devices and blade servers," said Ryan Petersen, CEO of OCZ Technology Group. "These new SSDs are available in a wide range of capacities and configurations to deliver exceptional scalability, performance, and endurance, all with a compact and energy efficient design."           

For more information on the Deneva 2 and Intrepid mSATA SSDs, please visit oczenterprise.com

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • apache_lives 17 October 2011 04:35
    lets hope there more reliable then your desktop SSD's
  • silverclaw 17 October 2011 05:17
    They're**

    Engrish 101 man.
  • sgtopmobile 17 October 2011 05:21
    pretty impresive bandwith, lets just hope that they dont rise the price of tablets to an unafordable prince range
  • LuckyDucky7 17 October 2011 05:59
    Looks good. Perhaps we'll see 120GB mSATA SSDs in the 150-dollar range now, and a bit faster than Intel's mSATA X25 implementation.
  • dontknownotsure 17 October 2011 08:35
    silverclawThey're**Engrish 101 man.yes meh Fuhrer
  • lashabane 17 October 2011 13:22
    silverclawThey're**Engrish 101 man.You forgot to let him know that he misused "then".
    Should've been "than".
  • alyoshka 17 October 2011 18:44
    They are after all Intrepid....
  • dgingeri 18 October 2011 00:41
    OK. What we next is a single PCIe x8 card with 8 SATA controllers that can have up to 8 mSATA cards attached to it and run RAID 0, 10, or 5 (hardware 5, not software) for high performance configurations, for less than $600.

    After that, we need a laptop with 4-6 mSATA slots capable of running RAID 0 or 10 for high performance laptops.
  • 18 October 2011 01:03
    OCZ for the enterprise? The whole IT department will be filling out rebates, fighting tooth and nail to get their rebates.
  • youssef 2010 18 October 2011 04:40
    I've had the Vertex 3 MI for about two months now with no issues to report. Are there any issues that I should be aware of?
