Google Shows How Much of Your Data is Stored

At one time or another you've probably wondered what kind of information Google has on you. If you're constantly connected there's a good chance you're using more than one or two Google services. So how much of your data is Google storing?
With the help of Dashboards, Google wants to show you exactly how much information it has on you. You can also change your settings if you're not happy with the information being stored.
Dashboard covers more than 20 products and services, including Gmail, Calendar, Docs, Web History, Orkut, YouTube, Picasa, Talk, Reader, Alerts, and Latitude - and Google believes the scale and level of detail of the Dashboard is unprecedented.
This seems a little selective in what they show you, but is still nice.
How much clout do you hold if you have sensitive data for thousands of competing entities?
No self respecting company or individual should store documents or correspondence remotely with google if their content is secretive in nature.
But that's just, like, my opinion man.
I'd say you have to put a minimum of trust in corporations if you want a certain quality of life (which is different for all of us). I know I trust the grossery store. In the past I wanted to be 100% on my own but hell, there's a limit I won't reach, like, killing my own beef. Same for email and stuff like that, and I mean it: I already tried building my own email server and god is it a PAIN and it ended up worthless!
This is just ????????.
When I create any internet account, I'm aware that every click I do can be collected and used, that's the way it is.
What I guess will happen if I don't save chat history (example on video):
1) I don't have access to my old chat data.
2) google has access to my old chat data.