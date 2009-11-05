Google Shows How Much of Your Data is Stored

At one time or another you've probably wondered what kind of information Google has on you. If you're constantly connected there's a good chance you're using more than one or two Google services. So how much of your data is Google storing?

With the help of Dashboards, Google wants to show you exactly how much information it has on you. You can also change your settings if you're not happy with the information being stored.

Dashboard covers more than 20 products and services, including Gmail, Calendar, Docs, Web History, Orkut, YouTube, Picasa, Talk, Reader, Alerts, and Latitude - and Google believes the scale and level of detail of the Dashboard is unprecedented.