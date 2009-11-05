Trending

Google Shows How Much of Your Data is Stored

By Business Computing 

Google is today launching a new feature called Dashboard. Designed to give you better control of the data that is being stored on various different Google services, the search giant is labeling Dashboard as another positive step toward user privacy.

At one time or another you've probably wondered what kind of information Google has on you. If you're constantly connected there's a good chance you're using more than one or two Google services. So how much of your data is Google storing?

With the help of Dashboards, Google wants to show you exactly how much information it has on you. You can also change your settings if you're not happy with the information being stored.

Dashboard covers more than 20 products and services, including Gmail, Calendar, Docs, Web History, Orkut, YouTube, Picasa, Talk, Reader, Alerts, and Latitude - and Google believes the scale and level of detail of the Dashboard is unprecedented.

  • nekatreven 05 November 2009 20:46
    wow...I'm almost convinced of their "do no evil" slogan. Their data collection techniques and usage has always been a concern for me.

    This seems a little selective in what they show you, but is still nice.
  • wussupi83 05 November 2009 20:46
    I wouldn't call it a silver bullet but it's certainly a leap in the right direction for user privacy. Hopefully more initiatives follow Google's model, allowing one easy place to view your data and being able to control who can see that data.
  • IncinX 05 November 2009 21:55
    Big brother looking out for little brother? Almost seems unnatural.
  • jerther 05 November 2009 22:10
    Using it right now.. I can tell that there's nothing I couldn't already do by going into my account.. It is more of a summary of what you can already know and do.
  • ssalim 05 November 2009 22:48
    It's rather useless.
  • cybrcatter 05 November 2009 23:09
    I really do think that Page and Brin believe in in their "do no harm" philosophy, but what happens when they hand over power to someone else? What if there are a few rotten eggs a few steps down the chain?
    How much clout do you hold if you have sensitive data for thousands of competing entities?
    No self respecting company or individual should store documents or correspondence remotely with google if their content is secretive in nature.
    But that's just, like, my opinion man.
  • IncinX 05 November 2009 23:28
    Meanwhile they are gathering information on how many people care about their information. =)
  • jerther 05 November 2009 23:39
    @cybrcatter

    I'd say you have to put a minimum of trust in corporations if you want a certain quality of life (which is different for all of us). I know I trust the grossery store. In the past I wanted to be 100% on my own but hell, there's a limit I won't reach, like, killing my own beef. Same for email and stuff like that, and I mean it: I already tried building my own email server and god is it a PAIN and it ended up worthless!
  • blasterth 05 November 2009 23:54
    Now they can collect data on your dashboard usage too. And where is all the info they used to recommend me a video in youtube?
    This is just ????????.
    When I create any internet account, I'm aware that every click I do can be collected and used, that's the way it is.
    What I guess will happen if I don't save chat history (example on video):
    1) I don't have access to my old chat data.
    2) google has access to my old chat data.
  • wildwell 06 November 2009 00:50
    I'm more concerned with what everyone else has stored about me, like companies I've never done business with.
