Kingston Reveals SSDNow KC300 SSDs

Kingston has announced a new lineup of SSDs: the SSDNow KC300 series. The units are primarily targeted at business users and are set to replace the V+200 and KC100 SSDs. All of the SSDs are built using the LSI SandForce SF-2281 controller, although there is no specific word on what NAND flash is used. The 2.5" SSDs also have a SATA3 interface and will be shipped in capacities ranging from 60 GB to 480 GB.

The SSDs with capacities ranging from 60 GB to 240 GB feature 84,000 random read IOPS and 64,000 write IOPS, except for the 24 GB version, which features 52,000 random write IOPS. The 480 GB version features 73,000 random read IOPS and 32,000 random write IOPS. All of the drives are said to feature sequential read speeds of up to 525 MB/s and sequential writes up to 500 MB/s.

"Kingston's new SSDNow KC300 is designed to help business, mobile and power users extend the lifespan and significantly improve the performance of their PC or notebook with higher speeds, greater stability and reliability," said Ariel Perez, SSD business manager, Kingston. "KC300 provides greater power efficiency than the traditional hard disk drive, thus allowing users to keep on working longer without having to recharge the battery."

The SSDs will be available in two versions: one with only the SSD, and an upgraded version that comes with a number of accessories, as seen in the image.

The company gave no word on pricing or availability, but the drives do come with a three year manufacturer warranty and an expected lifetime of one million hours.