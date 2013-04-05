EVGA Launches GeForce GTX 680 Mac Edition

Though EVGA's new GeForce GTX 680 Mac Edition is advertised as offering "brand new, never before seen features," it is virtually identical to Nvidia's reference GTX 680 graphics card. Aside from including the company's in-house cooling design, it can only cite software comparability as a notable feature.

As the name suggests, the GTX 680 Mac Edition is intended for Early 2008 (or later) Mac Pro computers and has out-of-the-box support for Mac OS X v10.8.3 and Windows XP, Vista, 7 and 8 via Apple Boot Camp.



Name Nvidia Reference GTX 680 EVGA GTX 680 Mac Edition Core Clock 1006 MHz 1006 MHz Boost Clock 1059 MHz 1058 MHz Memory 2 GB GDDR5 256-bit 2 GB GDDR5 256-bit Memory Clock 6008 GHz 6008 GHz Shaders 1536 1536 ROPs 32 32 Texture Fillrate 128.8 GT/s 128.8 GT/s

The EVGA GeForce GTX 680 Mac Edition's pricing and availability is still unknown, but we can safely expect to see it retail at a higher price point than a standard GTX 680.