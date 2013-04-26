HP Launches the Elite Display E231 Monitor

The HP Elite Display E231 monitor features a 23” anti-glare, LED backlit display that provides a native resolution of 1920 x 1080, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 5 ms response time, 170° / 160° typical viewing angles and a 250 cd/m2 brightness rating.

The monitor features a VGA, DVI-D and DisplayPort inputs with support for HDCP and is fitted with a stand that offers 150 mm height adjustment and the ability to pivot 90° to a portrait orientation. The display also provides a rather impressive energy efficiency of 16.6 W (standard) and 36 W (maximum).

The HP Elite Display E231 is currently $349 not including taxes, and comes with a standard three-year parts, labor and onsite limited warranty.