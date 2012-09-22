HP Launching NFC-Enabled Mouse in November

In addition to the desktops and laptops HP revealed on Thursday, the company also listed a new set of peripherals slated to launch starting later this month. One of them is what the company calls the HP Touch To Pair Mouse which will feature near-field communication (NFC) technology.
HP is calling a "world's first," as the peripheral allows users to connect it to another NFC-compatible gadget with a simple tap. Don't have NFC on your laptop or desktop? No problem – the mouse falls back on a Bluetooth connection. Don't have Bluetooth? Go buy a USB dongle in addition to shelling out $39 for this device in November.
In addition to the NFC mouse, HP plans to release a several mice, a webcam, a portable Bluetooth speaker and more. Here's the list:
HP Wireless X4500 and X5500 mice
* Feature a sleek, modern design and a precise laser sensor
* Available in September for $29 and $39, respectively
HP Wireless Mouse X6000
* Offers exclusive HP Exact Track Technology, which works on most surfaces including glass
* Housed in a solid metal top cover
* Four-way tilt scrolling
* 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity
* Available in September for $59
HP Wireless Classic Desktop and HP Wireless Elite v2 keyboards
* Offer up to four shortcut keys designed to work with Windows 8
* Available in October for $29 and $49, respectively
HP Bluetooth Portable Speaker
* Connects to any Bluetooth-enabled device
* Compact, sleek design to complement any room in the home
* Available in October for $79
The HP 90W Universal Power Adapter
* Compatible with virtually all notebooks
* Features a built-in USB port that lets users charge a notebook and mobile device simultaneously
*Available in October for $79
The HP Webcam HD 4310
* Instantly connect and communicate with friends and family in widescreen 1080p HD
* Three-way video calling
* Auto focus
* Auto-exposure
* Available in November for $89
The is a Bluetooth mouse. It uses NFC only to make the initial Bluetooth pairing easy (a.k.a. Secure Simple Pairing).
It is NOT a mouse that uses NFC as its primary data communication. Since most NFC devices have a range of a few inches, such a mouse would have to be rubbed _on_ the laptop like you were applying suntan lotion.
