This Internal SSD Connects Via 10-Pin USB Port

By Build Your Own 

It's a SSD that connects to the 10-pin USB port located on the motherboard.

TechPowerUp points the way to a rather cool SLC NAND-based solid state drive that connects to an empty, 10-pin internal USB port located on the motherboard.

Measuring 8.2 (L) x 15.3 (W) x 6.2 (H) mm, the SIP eUSB SSD mounts on one USB internal header cluster and provides a fixed storage solution ranging from 512 MB to 4 GB. Thanks to USB 2.0, the drive provides transfer speeds of up to 30 Mb/s, and can be used as a bootable drive in servers or embedded and IPC systems. It also has an endurance of >2,000,000 cycles, and should retain user data for around 10 years.

"It utilizes advanced Static and Dynamic Wear leveling to increase endurance and built in error correction for data integrity," said ATP Electronics. "Using an industry leading SIP (System In Package) technology manufacturing process which encapsulates all exposed components and points of failure, the ATP SIP eUSB SSD is fully water/moisture proof, dust proof, shock proof, vibration proof and ESD (Electro-Static Discharge) proof."

Currently pricing and availability isn't known, however ATP Electronics lists Wal-Mart, Target, and even Belk as suppliers.

