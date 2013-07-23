Trending

Swiftech Withdraws H220 Liquid Coolers from the US Market

By Asetek 

Following a patent infringement claim from Asetek, Swiftech has withdrawn its H220 liquid coolers from the US market to "avoid litigation."

Swiftech has voluntarily decided to withdraw its H220 liquid cooler from the US market in response to a claim of patent infringement from Asetek's lawyers who say the CPU cooler infringes on its patents, specifically US patents 8,240,362 (the '362 patent) and 8,245,764 (the '764 patent).

According to the company's press release, Swiftech maintains that it does not believe that the H220 infringes "any valid claim of the '362 and '764 patents" and has made the decision to withdraw the cooler to avoid litigation. The release also included a sincere "apology to its US customers for this extraordinary situation" and promised that full technical and warranty support will still be provided for the H220 and that the "product will continue to be sold in other countries."

I want our customers to know and expect with absolute confidence that Swiftech’s resourcefulness will once again be brilliantly demonstrated in the immediate future” - Gabriel Rouchon (Swiftech Chairman and CTA)

Finally, it is worth noting that Asetek filed suits against CoolIT in August 2012 and Cooler Master in January 2013 on similar grounds of patent infringement. Swiftech approached Asestek on June 27, 2013 for a "nonexclusive license for the asserted patents" but was denied on July 12, 2013 after receiving a response from Asetek's legal counsel that the company doesn't offer licenses.

  • plasmastorm 23 July 2013 08:10
    "I want our customers to know and expect with absolute confidence that Swiftech’s resourcefulness will once again be brilliantly demonstrated in the immediate future”

    Is that a sly way of saying " give us a month, we'll find something else to copy"?

    Lol
  • Lord_Kitty 23 July 2013 09:19
    It seems like its just an excuse to get out of the market where Corsair leads.
  • mapesdhs 23 July 2013 09:46
    Obsessive patent nonsense = no product competition for consumers.

    Ian.

  • C12Friedman 23 July 2013 10:05
    I find it interesting that Asetek "does not offer licensing" they seem to make a lot of products with other brand's names on them... Antec KÜHLER H2O 920, Zalman CNPS20LQ, Intel BXRTS2011LC... is that not a form of licensing?
  • ccovemaker 23 July 2013 11:40
    Baseless law suit stifling process no way!
  • nvidiamd 23 July 2013 11:45
    sad muricans, being deprived of choices :(
  • fat_panda 23 July 2013 15:45
    What a mess, eventually CoolIT and Silverstone will also be forced to withdraw from the U.S. market. Asetek will have a monopoly only to be taken to court by our government. People at the Patent office screw this one up.
  • Chris Droste 23 July 2013 17:25
    this is legalese for "we're unable to innovate and people aren't buying directly from us so we'll do what "successful" companies do and Lawyer the competition to death.
  • Thanatos Telos 23 July 2013 19:38
    Fuck Asetek. This is one of the absolute BEST coolers on the market. In the end, only the consumer gets hurt from these patent trolls.
  • Michael Wolfe 24 July 2013 01:58
    Thankfully NCIX is a Canadian store and will ship to the US. We're not deprived of this wonderful AIO LCS.
    That aside, I'm a system builder and have been using various Asetek OEM AIO in client builds. That stopped today and I'll be using them all for batting practice. I don't care if I'm out money on this, I refuse to support patent trolling. That's why I don't sell Apple products, or anyone else's that patent trolls like this. Hell, those patents even post-date the H220's development. They created these patents with the intent to litigate competition.
