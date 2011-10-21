Trending

Nvidia Confirms Tegra's 'Superhero' Roadmap

By Android 

What comes after Kal-El?

All things D has brought a lot of mobile news, the biggest being the arrival of the newest Nexus handset along with Android 4.0, also known as Ice Cream Sandwich. Today in Hong Kong, Nvidia did a little revealing of its own, as the company's CEO revealed a few details of its Tegra roadmap.

Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang today sat down for an interview with Walt Mossberg and during his talk confirmed that the next generation range of Tegra chips is already being produced internally. Aside from Kal-El, which we've already heard plenty about, the company is working on several new chips with the superhero inspired codenames of Wayne, Logan and Stark. With Stark we should see the first taste of Nvidia's exciting Project Denver.

While Jen-Hsun did confirm that Nvidia is currently producing all three, don't get too excited. These chips are still a long way off. Huang said that it's necessary to work on three at once because they take years to develop and they want to have a new one Tegra each year.

So when will we see the next Tegra? Well, as we've heard numerous times before, Kal-El is the next Tegra chip (or Tegra 3), and will be a quad-core affair. Asus this week showed off a quad-core tablet dubbed the Eee Pad Transformer Prime that is supposedly coming out in November. Engadget reports that when asked if it will be Tegra-powered, Nvidia's Jen-Hsun responded 'probably.' Exciting stuff, eh?

16 Comments Comment from the forums
  • CaedenV 22 October 2011 01:23
    And the Stark ones come with a mobile weapons platform!
    Reply
  • megamanx00 22 October 2011 01:31
    Logan better be the best there is at what it does :D
    Reply
  • warmon6 22 October 2011 02:54
    megamanx00Logan better be the best there is at what it does
    "shredding" the competition? :P
    Reply
  • Tijok 22 October 2011 03:11
    megamanx00Logan better be the best there is at what it does
    Only if what it does best isn't very nice!
    Reply
  • DjEaZy 22 October 2011 03:24
    ... next!!!
    Reply
  • slabbo 22 October 2011 05:42
    would be pretty cool if AMD started making competitor chips named after super-villians. Kraven, Vemon, Doom, Joker, Lex Luthor...etc. would love the healthy competition!
    Reply
  • drwho1 22 October 2011 07:09
    In other news it has been "confirmed" that Logan's chip will be cool down by Adamantium blades on its included "WolveFan" :)
    Reply
  • tomfreak 22 October 2011 07:17
    Can we have mystic? a chip that change its cores from CPU to GPU stream processor whenever the workload calls? :D
    Reply
  • kdashjl 22 October 2011 07:48
    __-_-_-__much better then now. Bulldozer? wtf? what's next? caterpiller or something? lolwhat about "excavator"? :P
    Reply
  • CyberAngel 22 October 2011 08:44
    __-_-_-__much better then now. Bulldozer? wtf? what's next? caterpiller or something? lol
    Nope!
    After Bulls***dozer (the fab doxed on 32/28nm)
    comes Pile of s*** driver
    then Steaming s*** roller
    BUT
    besides these server shi*s pushed to the desktop
    we do have promising APU designs coming up
    I just hope that AMD makes a deal with IBM about SOI
    Reply