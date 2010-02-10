Microsoft Hotfixes Windows 7 Memory Leak

Consumers using Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 may experience a sudden crash of the operating system for no apparent reason. The system failure is accompanied by the infamous "Blue Screen of Death" containing the "STOP: 0x0000000A" error code. Microsoft was alerted to the problem, and has posted an explanation on the Microsoft support website.

According to the company, the actual error reads "STOP: 0x0000000A (parameter1, parameter2, parameter3, parameter4); IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL." Microsoft added that users will observe that the four parameters in the Stop error message may vary, depending on the configuration of the PC. The Redmond company also stated that not all "STOP: 0x0000000A" error messages are caused by this particular issue.

"This issue occurs because Power Manager opens an Advanced local procedure call (ALPC) port," the company explains. "However, Power Manager closes another port instead of closing the ALPC port. Every time that a power request is made, a memory leak occurs. When the leaked memory usage accumulates to a certain level, the computer crashes."

Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 consumers can obtain a hotfix for the problem by heading here.