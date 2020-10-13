Acer Aspire 3 15-inch Laptop for $399

If you're looking for some good options on a budget laptop for school or office use, Prime Day has plenty of choices. We highlighted a Lenovo IdeaPad 3 that's on sale for $299, but that one might feel a bit underpowered in the CPU department, as it only has a 2-core/4-thread Core i3-1005G1. Stepping up to the Acer Aspire 3 gives you similar specs, but with a Core i5-1035G1 that's a 4-core/8-thread CPU.

Other equipment includes a Full HD 1080p display, webcam, 256GB SSD, and 8GB of memory. It's by no means top-of-the-line hardware, but it's more than sufficient for everyday tasks, including video conferencing for those Zoom, Skype, Meet chats that are becoming increasingly common.

The regular price is only $450, so it's not a massive savings, though if you visit your local Walmart word is some places are selling the same laptop for as little as $350. It's not for gaming, though it could work with game streaming services.