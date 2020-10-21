Acer to Sell Standalone Predator FrostBlade 120mm PC Fans

Acer is getting into the fan business. The company announced on its Next@Acer stream today that it will be selling its Predator FrostBlade fans as standalone products for PC builders.



The fans on sale will be of the 120 mm size and will work with RGB and addressable RGB lighting.



The fans will currently only be sold in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. As of this writing, Acer didn't have specific pricing, though it was said on the stream that the fans could be expected in November.

(Image credit: Acer)

The 120mm fans have anti-vibration padding in Predator blue, and use hydrodynamic bearings with what Acer calls a "bionic" fan-blade design.



In a chart shown during the presentation, Acer claimed to have higher airflow than unnamed competitors, while also being competitive on static pressure.

We've only previously seen Acer's own fans in its Predator line of desktops, so we'll see if Acer chooses to make other parts available in due time.