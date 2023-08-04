Acer Nitro and Dell Gaming Monitor Prices Drop to New Lows

Users looking for a new gaming monitor on a budget should take a look at these discounts we came across for both Dell and Acer Nitro displays. We’ve got a few goodies to look through, starting at $149 for the Dell S2721HS and going up to as much as $199 for the Acer Nitro XV271U M3bmiiprx .

These displays are at least AMD FreeSync certified with plenty of other specs that are well worth the investment—especially at these discounted rates. The Acer Nitro XZ320QR bih has even dropped to a new all-time low price of $159, down from its usual rate of $229.

Acer Nitro XV271U M3bmiiprx 27-Inch WQHD IPS Monitor: now $199 at Amazon (was $299)

This particular gaming monitor features a 27-inch IPS panel with a WQHD resolution which measures up to 2560 x 1440px. It’s AMD FreeSync Premium certified and can reach a refresh rate of 180Hz.

Acer Nitro XZ320QR bih 32-inch FHD Curved Monitor: now $159 at Amazon (was $229)

This the lowest price we’ve seen for the Acer Nitro XZ320QR bih since it debuted. It’s the largest monitor on our list, measuring in at 32-inches and also features a curved FHD VA panel graded at 1500R. It’s AMD FreeSync certified with a maximum refresh rate of 75Hz.

Dell S2721HS 27-Inch FHD Monitor: now $149 at Amazon (was $179)

The Dell S2721HS is the most affordable option coming in at $149, down from its recommended price of $179. It features a 27-inch IPS panel with an FHD resolution. It’s also AMD FreeSync certified with a refresh rate of 75Hz.