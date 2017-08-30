Acer Introduces Powerhouse Predator Orion 9000 Gaming Desktop

Acer is about to dial the knobs to 11 with its Predator gaming desktop lineup. The company revealed the Predator Orion 9000 desktop featuring some of the most powerful hardware you can buy for home use.

The Predator Orion 9000 comes equipped with Intel’s Core i9-7980XE 18-core, 36-thread Extreme Edition CPU, which gives it all the processing power you could ever need—in fact, you couldn’t get more if you wanted to. Intel doesn’t offer a more powerful CPU for the consumer market.

Acer didn’t say anything about the CPU being overclocked, but the Extreme Edition CPUs are unlocked, so you should be able to coax even better performance out of the machine if you want to. The company equipped the Predator Orion 9000 with a liquid cooler to keep the CPU temperature low, and the case Acer chose features the company’s IceTunnel 2.0 airflow management system, which divides the internal space into multiple airflow zones with independent tunnels to expel the heat.

Acer didn’t say which motherboard it chose for the Predator Orion 9000, but we know it’s a full-featured option. The Predator Orion 9000 supports up to 128GB of quad channel DDR4 memory and up to three M.2 SSDs. You can even configure the system with up to four AMD RX Vega, or two Nvidia GTX 1080Ti graphics cards. The motherboard also packs 12 USB ports, including USB 3.1 Gen 1 and Gen 2 Type-C and Type-A ports, and a pair of USB 2.0 ports.

“The Predator Orion 9000 is the most powerful PC we’ve ever made,” said Jeff Lee, General Manager, Stationary Computing, IT Products Business, Acer. “With 4-way graphics and 18-core processors, it is a platform that takes gamers and intense graphic users beyond their dreams.”

The Predator Orion 9000 features a full tower case with a black and silver “spacecraft-like” motif and controllable RGB lighting on the sides of the front panel. Acer said you could also add up to five 120mm controllable RGB fans to enhance the lighting effect. The tower case includes a large window so you can see your components, wheels so you can move the system around with ease, and handles so you can carry it where the wheels won’t roll.

Acer said the Predator Orion 9000 Series gaming desktops would be available overseas in November for €1,999 and would be available stateside in December for $1,999.