Acer's Predator XB1 Monitors Coming Later In November (Updated)

Less than a month ago, Acer released the X34, another gaming monitor in its new Predator series. In September, the company announced the XB1 and Z35 monitors. The Z35 isn't coming out until December, but two of the XB1 models are coming later this month.

Acer XB1 Series Predator XB271HU Predator XB271HK Panel IPS Flat Panel IPS Flat Panel Screen Size 27" 27" Resolution 2560x1440 3840x2160 Refresh Rate 165 Hz 60 Hz Response Time 4 ms 4 ms I/O HDMI, DisplayPort v1.2, 4x USB 3.0 HDMI, DisplayPort v1.2, 4x USB 3.0 Audio 2x 2W stereo speakers 2x 2W stereo speakers Price $799 $899

The two 27-inch monitors both include Nvidia's G-Sync technology, as well as Acer's GameView system, which lets the user toggle between three customizable monitor profiles to enhance the gaming experience, such as adjusting the black levels to better see enemies in the dark or specifying the display's refresh rate. An exact release date for the Z35 is still unknown.

The two XB1 Predator monitors are available for $799 (XB271HU) and $899 (XB271HK).

Updated, 11/4/2015, 8:43 am PST: The refresh rate for the XB271HU was corrected from 144Hz to 165Hz.



Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributor at Tom’s Hardware. He writes news on tech and hardware, but mostly focuses on gaming news. As a Chicagoan, he believes that deep dish pizza is real pizza and ketchup should never be on hot dogs. Ever. Also, Portillo’s is amazing.

