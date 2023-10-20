Acer’s RTX 4070-Powered Nitro 16 Gaming Laptop Now Only $1,149: Real Deals

Available on eBay via Antonline, the Nitro 16 gaming laptop from Acer is on sale for $1,149 — a superb price for a modern gaming laptop that includes Nvidia's latest 40-series of graphics processors. The hardware contained inside of the Nitro 16 comprises an Nvidia RTX 4070, AMD's Ryzen 7 7735HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 512GB M.2 SSD.

We've reviewed the Acer Nitro 16 and gave it an Editor's Choice award for its competent gaming performance and excellent entry-level pricing, but that was for a lower-powered SKU than what we have on offer here, making this particular laptop even more potent for the price.

With a QHD IPS screen that uses a 16:10 aspect ratio and measures 16 inches, you have the ability to view and play your favorite games in crisp detail. Graphics will be buttery smooth thanks to a high 165Hz refresh rate, and with the RTX 4070 powering the graphics, you should be able to hit high frame rates on the majority of titles at high/ultra visual settings.

This gaming laptop packs a punch with its RTX 4070 GPU-powered graphics and 2560 x 1600 QHD resolution. Plenty of RGB and enough ports for your favorite peripherals are included, along with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

For connectivity, the Acer Nitro 16 comes with a great selection of ports. The Nitro 16 includes an HDMI 2.1 port and 5 USB ports that consist of 1 x USB 2.0 port, 1 x USB 4 port, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, an ethernet (RJ45) port, and a headphone/microphone combo jack.

The Nitro 16 comes with a bright four-zone RGB backlit keyboard and included number pad. With white key symbols highlighted against black keycaps. Acer highlighted the WASD key cluster with an extra thick border to help make these important gaming keys stand out for quick acquisition.

The only real negative of this gaming laptop is the small capacity of the included SSD, which is only 512GB. I would have liked to have seen 1TB as a minimum these days, and you will have to factor in the cost of perhaps upgrading the SSD at a future date.