Adata Launches 32GB DDR4-2666 UDIMMs and SO-DIMMs

(Image credit: Adata)

Adata has expanded its Premier DDR4 line with new DDR4-2666 UDIMMs and SO-DIMMs that are 32GB in size. The first is already available, and the latter arrives in mid-September.

The 32GB UDIMM, which sports the AD4U2666732G19-B part number, will join Adata's existing Premier 4GB, 8GB and 16GB modules. While the sticks are obviously clocked at 2,666 MHz, Adata didn't detail their specifications in their announcement. However, a bit of detective work brought us to a QVL (Qualified Vendor List) for one of Gigabyte's motherboards that gave us more juicy information on the module.

The AD4U2666732G19-B stick is reportedly a dual-rank, double-sided module. Unlike other memory manufacturers that are using 16Gb DDR4 memory chips from Samsung or Micron, Adata is rolling with SpecTek, which is part of the Micron Technology family. Adata's 32GB UDIMM has its CL timings configured at CL19-19-19-43 and runs at 1.2V. Foreign stores, such as Playtech has already listed the 32GB module on its online store. The New Zealand retailer sells the AD4U2666732G19-B module for $214.78 New Zealand dollars, excluding GST (good and services tax). The price roughly translates to $136.86, which is in the same ballpark as other budget offerings from Samsung, Corsair and Crucial.

Unfortunately, we weren't unable to dig up additional information for the 32GB SO-DIMM. Like the other capacities from the brand's DDR4-2666 SO-DIMM lineup, the 32GB SO-DIMM should come with CL19-19-19 timings and require 1.2V to operate as well.

It shouldn't take long to start seeing Adata's Premier 32GB DDR4-2666 UDIMMs and SO-DIMMs in stores over on our side of the hemisphere.


